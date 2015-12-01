Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 28 Assigned
Ashish Kumar Jindal NFB WC Limit IND A4 25 Assigned
Chhattisgarh State Power Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 8500 Affirmed
Generation Co. Ltd
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans Fund Based WC Limit IND A3(SO) 110 Assigned
Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans NFB WC Limit IND A3(SO) 100 Assigned
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3(SO) 150 Downgraded from
IND A2(SO)
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3(SO) 50 Downgraded from
IND A2(SO)
M.R. Gupta & Company BG IND A4+ 40 Assigned
M.R. Gupta & Company Bk Overdraft IND A4+ 272.5 Assigned
M.R. Gupta & Company LOC IND A4+ 216 Assigned
M/S Vinayak Corporation CC IND A4+ 70 Affirmed
Patran Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 550 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annai Arul Health Care Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 2.5 Affirmed
Ltd
Annai Arul Health Care Pvt TL IND B 76 Affirmed
Ltd
Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 28 Assigned
Chhattisgarh State Power Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A 8500 Affirmed
Generation Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power TL IND A 42250 Affirmed
Generation Co. Ltd
Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 110 Assigned
Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans NFB WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 100 Assigned
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 150 Downgraded from
IND BBB+(SO)
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 50 Downgraded from
IND BBB+(SO)
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 300 Withdrawn
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 300 Withdrawn
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn
M.R. Gupta & Company Bk Overdraft IND BB- 272.5 Assigned
M/S Vinayak Corporation CC IND BB- 70 Affirmed
Mumbai International Airport TL IND A+(SO) 6500 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Patran Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 550 Upgraded from
IND B+
Patran Foods TL IND BB- 2090 Upgraded from
IND B+
Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Issuer IND B+ 1000 Assigned
Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned
Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 11 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
