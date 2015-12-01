Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 28 Assigned Ashish Kumar Jindal NFB WC Limit IND A4 25 Assigned Chhattisgarh State Power Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 8500 Affirmed Generation Co. Ltd Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans Fund Based WC Limit IND A3(SO) 110 Assigned Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans NFB WC Limit IND A3(SO) 100 Assigned Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3(SO) 150 Downgraded from IND A2(SO) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3(SO) 50 Downgraded from IND A2(SO) M.R. Gupta & Company BG IND A4+ 40 Assigned M.R. Gupta & Company Bk Overdraft IND A4+ 272.5 Assigned M.R. Gupta & Company LOC IND A4+ 216 Assigned M/S Vinayak Corporation CC IND A4+ 70 Affirmed Patran Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 550 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Arul Health Care Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND B 2.5 Affirmed Ltd Annai Arul Health Care Pvt TL IND B 76 Affirmed Ltd Ashish Kumar Jindal Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 28 Assigned Chhattisgarh State Power Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A 8500 Affirmed Generation Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power TL IND A 42250 Affirmed Generation Co. Ltd Gayatri Sea Foods And Feeds Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 110 Assigned Inabensa (Jv)'S Loans NFB WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 100 Assigned Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 150 Downgraded from IND BBB+(SO) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB-(SO) 50 Downgraded from IND BBB+(SO) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 300 Withdrawn Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 300 Withdrawn Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn M.R. Gupta & Company Bk Overdraft IND BB- 272.5 Assigned M/S Vinayak Corporation CC IND BB- 70 Affirmed Mumbai International Airport TL IND A+(SO) 6500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Patran Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 550 Upgraded from IND B+ Patran Foods TL IND BB- 2090 Upgraded from IND B+ Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Issuer IND B+ 1000 Assigned Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Assigned Tridev Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 11 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)