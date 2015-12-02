Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 01, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 185 Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 180 Affirmed
A3+
Gujarat Gas Ltd CP IND A1+ 350 Assigned
Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 12000 Assigned
The Punjab State Cooperative Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1650 Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
The Punjab State Cooperative NFB WC Limit IND A2 200 Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aveda Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned
Aveda Ventures Pvt Ltd TL Provisional I500 Assigned
BB-
Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 330 Assigned
Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 600 Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd TL IND BBB 1289.5 Affirmed
Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I180 Affirmed
BBB
Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 550 Assigned
Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 630 Assigned
Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 250 Assigned
Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 250 Assigned
Emami Estates Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 650 Assigned
Emami High Rise Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 380 Assigned
Gujarat Gas Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA - Assigned
Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 12000 Assigned
Orbit Niketan Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 350 Assigned
Orbit Projects Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 400 Assigned
Orbit Projects Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 350 Assigned
Sneha Abasan Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 300 Assigned
Sneha Ashiana Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 200 Assigned
Sneha Enclave Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 180 Assigned
Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 630 Assigned
Supervalue Realty Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA- 200 Assigned
The Punjab State Cooperative LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
The Punjab State Cooperative Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1650 Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
The Punjab State Cooperative NFB WC Limit IND BBB 200 Affirmed
Milk Producers Federation Ltd
Velankani Information NCD IND AA 190 Assigned
Systems Ltd
Velankani Information NCD IND AA 60 Assigned
Systems Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
