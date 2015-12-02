Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 01, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 50 Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 185 Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 180 Affirmed A3+ Gujarat Gas Ltd CP IND A1+ 350 Assigned Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 12000 Assigned The Punjab State Cooperative Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 1650 Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd The Punjab State Cooperative NFB WC Limit IND A2 200 Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aveda Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned Aveda Ventures Pvt Ltd TL Provisional I500 Assigned BB- Bhanu Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 330 Assigned Deepak Spinners Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 600 Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd TL IND BBB 1289.5 Affirmed Deepak Spinners Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I180 Affirmed BBB Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 550 Assigned Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 630 Assigned Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 250 Assigned Dev Infracity Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 250 Assigned Emami Estates Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 650 Assigned Emami High Rise Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 380 Assigned Gujarat Gas Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA - Assigned Gujarat Gas Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA 12000 Assigned Orbit Niketan Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 350 Assigned Orbit Projects Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 400 Assigned Orbit Projects Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 350 Assigned Sneha Abasan Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 300 Assigned Sneha Ashiana Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 200 Assigned Sneha Enclave Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 180 Assigned Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA-(SO) 630 Assigned Supervalue Realty Pvt Ltd NCD IND AA- 200 Assigned The Punjab State Cooperative LT Issuer Rating IND BBB - Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd The Punjab State Cooperative Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1650 Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd The Punjab State Cooperative NFB WC Limit IND BBB 200 Affirmed Milk Producers Federation Ltd Velankani Information NCD IND AA 190 Assigned Systems Ltd Velankani Information NCD IND AA 60 Assigned Systems Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.