Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 8, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 32.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills NFB WC Limit IND A4 2.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd BG IND A1+ 8270 Affirmed
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd LOC IND A1+ 6760 Affirmed
Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 230 Assigned
Sheen India Pvt Ltd TL IND A4+ 70 Assigned
SMS Infrastructure Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 2442.5 Suspended
SMS Infrastructure Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6830 Suspended
ZKL Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 70 Assigned
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 32.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills TL IND B- 89.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 4580 Affirmed
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 128730 Affirmed
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 29440 Affirmed
ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Other IND A+ 21400 Affirmed
Sheen India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 230 Assigned
Sheen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan IND BB- 70 Assigned
SMS Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
SMS Infrastructure Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 2442.5 Suspended
ZKL Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
