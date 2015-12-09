Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills NFB WC Limit IND A4 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ongc Petro Additions Ltd BG IND A1+ 8270 Affirmed Ongc Petro Additions Ltd LOC IND A1+ 6760 Affirmed Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 230 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd TL IND A4+ 70 Assigned SMS Infrastructure Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 2442.5 Suspended SMS Infrastructure Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 6830 Suspended ZKL Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Jogindra Castings Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 70 Assigned K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Pvt Ltd K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills TL IND B- 89.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd ONGC Petro Additions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 4580 Affirmed ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 128730 Affirmed ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Bk Loan IND A+ 29440 Affirmed ONGC Petro Additions Ltd Other IND A+ 21400 Affirmed Sheen India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 230 Assigned Sheen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan IND BB- 70 Assigned SMS Infrastructure Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended SMS Infrastructure Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 2442.5 Suspended ZKL Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)