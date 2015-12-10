Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action International Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 120
Action International NFB WC Limit IND A2 90
IOT Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A1+ 13400 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy CP IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 3500 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Pacific Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 28.6 Assigned
Pacific Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 296.5 Assigned
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned
VRS Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 3820 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action International LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded
from
IND BBB
Action International Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 120 Upgraded
from
IND BBB
Action International NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 90 Upgraded
from
IND BBB
Action International TL IND BBB+ 67 Upgraded
from
IND BBB
IOT Anwesha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit - 200 Withdrawn
Construction Ltd
IOT Anwesha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit - 200 Withdrawn
Construction Ltd
IOT Anwesha Engineering & TL - 150.4 Withdrawn
Construction Ltd
IOT Anwesha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
Construction Ltd
IOT Anwesha Engineering & TL IND A- 2.7 Affirmed
Construction Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A+ 13400 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy CC IND A+ 4000 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 3500 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND A+ 2335 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA-(SO) 3200 Provisional
Services Ltd
JSB Entrade Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
JSB Entrade Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Assigned
Kamachi Sponge & Power LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1219.9 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1219.9 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1350 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1350 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power NFB WC Limit IND D 3050 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power NFB WC Limit IND D 1017.7 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Kamachi Sponge & Power TL IND D 6397.7 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Pacific Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Pacific Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 28.6 Assigned
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 296.5 Assigned
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 10.08 Assigned
RG Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
RG Infracity Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 250 Assigned
St. Mary'S Educational Bk Loan IND B+ 370 Affirmed
Society'S
VRS Foods Ltd Bk Loan - 1168 Withdrawn
VRS Foods Ltd Bk Loan - 1168 Withdrawn
VRS Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed
VRS Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 3820 Affirmed
VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 650 Provisional
VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 442.9 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
