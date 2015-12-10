Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 120 Action International NFB WC Limit IND A2 90 IOT Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A1+ 13400 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy CP IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 3500 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy LOC IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Services Ltd Pacific Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 28.6 Assigned Pacific Constructions NFB WC Limit IND A4 50 Assigned Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 296.5 Assigned Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned VRS Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 3820 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB Action International Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB+ 120 Upgraded from IND BBB Action International NFB WC Limit IND BBB+ 90 Upgraded from IND BBB Action International TL IND BBB+ 67 Upgraded from IND BBB IOT Anwesha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit - 200 Withdrawn Construction Ltd IOT Anwesha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit - 200 Withdrawn Construction Ltd IOT Anwesha Engineering & TL - 150.4 Withdrawn Construction Ltd IOT Anwesha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed Construction Ltd IOT Anwesha Engineering & TL IND A- 2.7 Affirmed Construction Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy BG IND A+ 13400 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy CC IND A+ 4000 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 3500 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND A+ 2335 Affirmed Services Ltd IOT Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA-(SO) 3200 Provisional Services Ltd JSB Entrade Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned JSB Entrade Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Assigned Kamachi Sponge & Power LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1219.9 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1219.9 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1350 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1350 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power NFB WC Limit IND D 3050 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power NFB WC Limit IND D 1017.7 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Kamachi Sponge & Power TL IND D 6397.7 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Pacific Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Pacific Constructions Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 28.6 Assigned Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 296.5 Assigned Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 10.08 Assigned RG Infracity Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned RG Infracity Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 250 Assigned St. Mary'S Educational Bk Loan IND B+ 370 Affirmed Society'S VRS Foods Ltd Bk Loan - 1168 Withdrawn VRS Foods Ltd Bk Loan - 1168 Withdrawn VRS Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Affirmed VRS Foods Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 3820 Affirmed VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 650 Provisional VRS Foods Ltd TL IND A- 442.9 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 