Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 9 Assigned Julius Baer Capital (I) Pvt CP IND A1+ 8000 Assigned Ltd Mehadia Sales Trade NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Upgraded from IND B+ Corporation Pvt Ltd Mehadia Sales Trade NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Provisional Corporation Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Affirmed Development (I) Pvt Ltd Raj Promoters & Civil NFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Affirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd. Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 424 Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 122.5 Assigned V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 80 Assigned Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23.2 Assigned Mehadia Sales Trade LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND B+ Corporation Pvt Ltd Mehadia Sales Trade Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Upgraded from IND B+ Corporation Pvt Ltd Mehadia Sales Trade Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 350 Provisional Corporation Pvt Ltd Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCD IND BBB 7670 Upgraded from IND BB+ Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCD IND BBB 5000 Upgraded from IND BB+ Privilege Healthcare LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from Services Pvt Ltd IND B+ Privilege Healthcare TL IND D 280 Downgraded from Services Pvt Ltd IND B+ Raj Infrastructural LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Raj Infrastructural Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. Raj Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Development (I) Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Affirmed Development (I) Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Development (I) Pvt Ltd Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 638.4 Affirmed reduced from INR834.8m Raj Promoters & Civil LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd. Raj Promoters & Civil Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 75 Affirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd. Raj Promoters & Civil NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd. Rural Enterprise Management Bk Loan IND BBB- 352.68 Assigned (Csrem) Trust Rural Enterprise Management Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Assigned (Csrem) Trust Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 424 Assigned Sri Vidya Milk Products LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND B+ Sri Vidya Milk Products Fund Based WC Limit IND D 13.5 Downgraded from IND B+ Sri Vidya Milk Products TL IND D 100 Downgraded from IND B+ V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 250 Assigned V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd TL IND B+ 81.4 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)