Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 10, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 80 Assigned
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 9 Assigned
Julius Baer Capital (I) Pvt CP IND A1+ 8000 Assigned
Ltd
Mehadia Sales Trade NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Upgraded from
IND B+
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Mehadia Sales Trade NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Provisional
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Affirmed
Development (I) Pvt Ltd
Raj Promoters & Civil NFB WC Limit IND A3 150 Affirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd.
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 424 Assigned
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 122.5 Assigned
V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 250 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 80 Assigned
Brindha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23.2 Assigned
Mehadia Sales Trade LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from
IND B+
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Mehadia Sales Trade Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Upgraded from
IND B+
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Mehadia Sales Trade Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 350 Provisional
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCD IND BBB 7670 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd NCD IND BBB 5000 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Privilege Healthcare LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from
Services Pvt Ltd IND B+
Privilege Healthcare TL IND D 280 Downgraded from
Services Pvt Ltd IND B+
Raj Infrastructural LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Raj Infrastructural Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 170 Withdrawn
Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.
Raj Infrastructure LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Development (I) Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 100 Affirmed
Development (I) Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Affirmed
Development (I) Pvt Ltd
Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Raj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 638.4 Affirmed
reduced from INR834.8m
Raj Promoters & Civil LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd.
Raj Promoters & Civil Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 75 Affirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd.
Raj Promoters & Civil NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 150 Affirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd.
Rural Enterprise Management Bk Loan IND BBB- 352.68 Assigned
(Csrem) Trust
Rural Enterprise Management Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Assigned
(Csrem) Trust
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 424 Assigned
Sri Vidya Milk Products LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from
IND B+
Sri Vidya Milk Products Fund Based WC Limit IND D 13.5 Downgraded from
IND B+
Sri Vidya Milk Products TL IND D 100 Downgraded from
IND B+
V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 250 Assigned
V.G. Paper & Boards Ltd TL IND B+ 81.4 Assigned
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
