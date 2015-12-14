Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 560 Affirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 95 Suspended Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 37.5 Suspended Radha Steel Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Affirmed Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Rama Constructions Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 800 Assigned Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 110 Suspended Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Adhunik Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 905.5 Upgraded from IND BBB- Adhunik Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 143.8 Upgraded from IND BBB- Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 95 Suspended Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 37.5 Suspended Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 10 Suspended Fair N Flair Garments LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B- Fair N Flair Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 400 Upgraded from IND B- Fair N Flair Garments TL IND B+ 38 Upgraded from IND B- Flair Garments (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B- Flair Garments (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Upgraded from IND B- Flair Garments (P) Ltd TL IND B+ 52.5 Upgraded from IND B- Radha Steel LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Radha Steel Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 300 Affirmed Rama Constructions Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Assigned Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 110 Suspended Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Suspended Sundaram Textiles Ltd TL IND BBB- 77.5 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)