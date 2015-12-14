Dec 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 11, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 560 Affirmed
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 95 Suspended
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 37.5 Suspended
Radha Steel Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 300 Affirmed
Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Rama Constructions Company NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 800 Assigned
Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 110 Suspended
Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 50 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Adhunik Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 905.5 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Adhunik Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 143.8 Upgraded from
IND BBB-
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 95 Suspended
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 37.5 Suspended
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 10 Suspended
Fair N Flair Garments LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
IND B-
Fair N Flair Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 400 Upgraded from
IND B-
Fair N Flair Garments TL IND B+ 38 Upgraded from
IND B-
Flair Garments (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from
IND B-
Flair Garments (P) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Upgraded from
IND B-
Flair Garments (P) Ltd TL IND B+ 52.5 Upgraded from
IND B-
Radha Steel LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Radha Steel Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 300 Affirmed
Rama Constructions Company LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Rama Constructions Company Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Assigned
Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
Sundaram Textiles Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 110 Suspended
Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Suspended
Sundaram Textiles Ltd TL IND BBB- 77.5 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
