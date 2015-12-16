Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pothys Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 212.5 Suspended Pothys Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 395 Suspended Pothys Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 97.5 Suspended Pothys Fabrics Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 190 Suspended Pothys Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 177.5 Suspended Pothys Garments Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 295 Suspended Pothys Matchings Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 45 Suspended Pothys Matchings Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 85 Suspended Pothys Textiles Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 45 Suspended Pothys Textiles Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 85 Suspended Rswm Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Rswm Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 8200 Assigned Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1485 Assigned Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 97.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Choudhary Bhim Singh Institute TL IND D 154.1 Withdrawn Of Science And Technology Trust Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1900 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1900 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing NFB WC Limit IND D 1620.1 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing NFB WC Limit IND D 1620.1 Affirmed Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL IND D 1639.2 Affirmed Ltd Pothys LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 212.5 Suspended Pothys TL IND BBB 72.16 Suspended Pothys Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 395 Suspended Pothys Chennai TL IND BBB 580.65 Suspended Pothys Fabrics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 97.5 Suspended Pothys Fabrics TL IND BBB 41.92 Suspended Pothys Fabrics Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Fabrics Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Suspended Pothys Fabrics Chennai TL IND BBB 234.46 Suspended Pothys Garments LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 177.5 Suspended Pothys Garments TL IND BBB 53.75 Suspended Pothys Garments Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Garments Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 295 Suspended Pothys Garments Chennai TL IND BBB 321 Suspended Pothys Matchings LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Matchings Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 45 Suspended Pothys Matchings TL IND BBB 18.05 Suspended Pothys Matchings Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Matchings Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 85 Suspended Pothys Matchings Chennai TL IND BBB 113.1 Suspended Pothys Textiles LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Textiles Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 45 Suspended Pothys Textiles TL IND BBB 15 Suspended Pothys Textiles Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Pothys Textiles Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 85 Suspended Pothys Textiles Chennai TL IND BBB 119.12 Suspended Rai Bahadur Mathura Dass TL IND B 90 Withdrawn Education Foundation Rswm Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 8200 Assigned Rswm Ltd TL IND A+ 9326.7 Assigned Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1485 Assigned Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit IND B 97.5 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains TL IND B 150 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Agrawal Technical & FB WC facility IND BB- 92.8 Suspended Education Society Shri Agrawal Technical & FB WC facility IND BB- 149 Suspended Education Society Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 110 Suspended Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)