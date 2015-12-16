Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 15, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Pothys Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 212.5 Suspended
Pothys Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 395 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 97.5 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 190 Suspended
Pothys Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 177.5 Suspended
Pothys Garments Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 295 Suspended
Pothys Matchings Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 45 Suspended
Pothys Matchings Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 85 Suspended
Pothys Textiles Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 45 Suspended
Pothys Textiles Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 85 Suspended
Rswm Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Rswm Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 8200 Assigned
Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 1485 Assigned
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 97.5 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 150 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Choudhary Bhim Singh Institute TL IND D 154.1 Withdrawn
Of Science And Technology Trust
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing LT Issuer Rating IND D Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1900 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Fund Based WC Limit IND D 1900 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing NFB WC Limit IND D 1620.1 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing NFB WC Limit IND D 1620.1 Affirmed
Ltd
Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL IND D 1639.2 Affirmed
Ltd
Pothys LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 212.5 Suspended
Pothys TL IND BBB 72.16 Suspended
Pothys Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 395 Suspended
Pothys Chennai TL IND BBB 580.65 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 97.5 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics TL IND BBB 41.92 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 190 Suspended
Pothys Fabrics Chennai TL IND BBB 234.46 Suspended
Pothys Garments LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 177.5 Suspended
Pothys Garments TL IND BBB 53.75 Suspended
Pothys Garments Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Garments Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 295 Suspended
Pothys Garments Chennai TL IND BBB 321 Suspended
Pothys Matchings LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Matchings Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 45 Suspended
Pothys Matchings TL IND BBB 18.05 Suspended
Pothys Matchings Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Matchings Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 85 Suspended
Pothys Matchings Chennai TL IND BBB 113.1 Suspended
Pothys Textiles LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Textiles Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 45 Suspended
Pothys Textiles TL IND BBB 15 Suspended
Pothys Textiles Chennai LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Pothys Textiles Chennai Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 85 Suspended
Pothys Textiles Chennai TL IND BBB 119.12 Suspended
Rai Bahadur Mathura Dass TL IND B 90 Withdrawn
Education Foundation
Rswm Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Rswm Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 8200 Assigned
Rswm Ltd TL IND A+ 9326.7 Assigned
Rswm Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A+ 1485 Assigned
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains Fund Based WC Limit IND B 97.5 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Salasarhanumanji Grains TL IND B 150 Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Agrawal Technical & FB WC facility IND BB- 92.8 Suspended
Education Society
Shri Agrawal Technical & FB WC facility IND BB- 149 Suspended
Education Society
Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 110 Suspended
Veeaar Fabware Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)