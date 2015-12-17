Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 300 Assigned
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 127.5 Assigned
Ardor International Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 222.5 Assigned
Balaji Amines Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1650 affirmed
(reduced from INR1,700m)
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 320 Suspended
Krishna Chandra Patra Non-FB WC limits IND A4 25 Assigned
Schenck Process India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 613 Downgraded
from IND A2+
Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 255 Downgraded
from IND A2
Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft facility/ IND A1+ 220 Assigned
short-TL
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 3450* Assigned
IND A3+
* includes sub-limits of INR1,645m non-fund-based limits.
Ardor International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 5600 Assigned
IND A3+
Balaji Amines Ltd TL IND A- 1046.7 affirmed
(reduced from INR1,010m)
Balaji Amines Ltd FB limits IND A- / IND 1950 affirmed
A2+
(increased from INR1,820m)
Balaji Amines Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 180 Withdrawn
A2+
Balaji Greentech Products Ltd Non-FB limits IND B- / IND 30 Upgraded from
A4 IND D /
Assigned
(reduced form INR80m)
Balaji Greentech Products Ltd TL IND B+ 97.9 Upgraded from
IND D
Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB stand-by line of credit IND D 30 Withdrawn
Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB CC limits IND D 120 Withdrawn
Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 49.8 Withdrawn
Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT IND B- 625 affirmed
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd TL IND BB+ 13250 Suspended
Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd CC IND BB+ 180 Suspended
Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 110 Assigned
Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 3 Assigned
Krishna Chandra Patra Long-TL IND B 1.8 Assigned
Krishna Chandra Patra FB WC limits IND B 31.5 Assigned
Orissa Women'S Development Bk Fac - 270 Withdrawn
Association
Pelican Rubber Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 30 Assigned
Pelican Rubber Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 230 Assigned
Pelican Rubber Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 255 Assigned
IND A4+
Schenck Process India Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 200 Downgraded
from IND A-
Shri Agrawal Health & Education TL IND B+ 60.71 Suspended
Society
Shri Agrawal Health & Education FB WC facility IND B+ 95.2 Suspended
Society
Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 80 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Sunteck Realty Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1250 Assigned
Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs IND A+ 1000 Assigned
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Long-TL IND A 279 affirmed
Supreme Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND A / 1000 affirmed
IND A1
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Non-FB limits IND A / 11850* affirmed
IND A1
*of which INR1,000m can be interchangeable with fund-based limits.
Trident Tools Ltd Long-TL IND D 371 Assigned
Trident Tools Ltd FB limits IND D 220 Assigned
Trident Tools Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 80 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)