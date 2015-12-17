Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 300 Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 127.5 Assigned Ardor International Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 222.5 Assigned Balaji Amines Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1650 affirmed (reduced from INR1,700m) Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 320 Suspended Krishna Chandra Patra Non-FB WC limits IND A4 25 Assigned Schenck Process India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 613 Downgraded from IND A2+ Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 255 Downgraded from IND A2 Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft facility/ IND A1+ 220 Assigned short-TL LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor Global Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 3450* Assigned IND A3+ * includes sub-limits of INR1,645m non-fund-based limits. Ardor International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 5600 Assigned IND A3+ Balaji Amines Ltd TL IND A- 1046.7 affirmed (reduced from INR1,010m) Balaji Amines Ltd FB limits IND A- / IND 1950 affirmed A2+ (increased from INR1,820m) Balaji Amines Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 180 Withdrawn A2+ Balaji Greentech Products Ltd Non-FB limits IND B- / IND 30 Upgraded from A4 IND D / Assigned (reduced form INR80m) Balaji Greentech Products Ltd TL IND B+ 97.9 Upgraded from IND D Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB stand-by line of credit IND D 30 Withdrawn Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB CC limits IND D 120 Withdrawn Bhaktavatsalam Memorial Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 49.8 Withdrawn Bhumya Pvt Ltd LT IND B- 625 affirmed Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd TL IND BB+ 13250 Suspended Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd CC IND BB+ 180 Suspended Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 110 Assigned Kamadgiri Oils Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 3 Assigned Krishna Chandra Patra Long-TL IND B 1.8 Assigned Krishna Chandra Patra FB WC limits IND B 31.5 Assigned Orissa Women'S Development Bk Fac - 270 Withdrawn Association Pelican Rubber Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 30 Assigned Pelican Rubber Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 230 Assigned Pelican Rubber Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 255 Assigned IND A4+ Schenck Process India Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 200 Downgraded from IND A- Shri Agrawal Health & Education TL IND B+ 60.71 Suspended Society Shri Agrawal Health & Education FB WC facility IND B+ 95.2 Suspended Society Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 80 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Sunteck Realty Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1250 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs IND A+ 1000 Assigned Supreme Petrochem Ltd Long-TL IND A 279 affirmed Supreme Petrochem Ltd FB limits IND A / 1000 affirmed IND A1 Supreme Petrochem Ltd Non-FB limits IND A / 11850* affirmed IND A1 *of which INR1,000m can be interchangeable with fund-based limits. Trident Tools Ltd Long-TL IND D 371 Assigned Trident Tools Ltd FB limits IND D 220 Assigned Trident Tools Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 80 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 