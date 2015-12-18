Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 300 Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 127.5 Assigned Ardor International Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 222.5 Assigned Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 530 Assigned Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd Forward contracts IND A3+ 163.4 Assigned Chemical & Mineral Non-FB limits IND A3 25 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal Non-FB limit IND A3 370 Assigned Vihaan Infin & Exim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardor Global Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 3450* Assigned IND A3+ * includes sub-limits of INR1,645m non-fund-based limits Ardor International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ardor International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 5600 Assigned IND A3+ Canara Bank Basel III compliant Tier 2 IND AAA 24000 Assigned bonds Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Chem-Edge International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 2470* Assigned IND A3+ * includes sub-limits of INR1,720m non-fund-based limits Chemical & Mineral LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Chemical & Mineral Long-TL IND BBB- 208.35 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Chemical & Mineral FB WC limits IND BBB- / 80 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd IND A3 M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal FB limit IND BBB- 80 Assigned Mm Trust Dec 15S Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 2711.8 Assigned Royal Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Royal Agrofoods Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac IND BB- / 60 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+ and IND A4 SIDY Datacom Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed SIDY Datacom Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 250 Affirmed SOL IFMR Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND A-(SO) 486.7 Assigned SOL IFMR Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND BB-(SO) 10.5 Assigned Vihaan Infin & Exim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)