Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 21, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Nageen Prakshan Pvt Ltd'S fund based facility IND A4+ 2 Upgraded from
IND A4
Padmavati Pulp And Paper Mills FB CC limits IND A4+ 120 Assigned
Padmavati Pulp And Paper Mills non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Assigned
Rain Cements Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 400 Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd non-FB limits IND A1 1200 Affirmed
Rain Industries Ltd'S non-FB limits IND A2+ 230 Affirmed
Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd non-FB facility IND A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Idfc Bank Ltd'S Senior bonds IND AAA 422000 Assigned
Idfc Ltd Debt programme IND AAA 180000 Withdrawn
Idfc Ltd LT infrastructure bonds IND AAA 79290 Withdrawn
Idfc Ltd Zero-coupon bonds IND AAA 15000 Withdrawn
outstanding
Idfc Ltd LT debt outstanding IND AAA 316210 Withdrawn
Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Series III IND A(SO) 5000 Affirmed
Co. Ltd long-term
debt programmes
Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Series IV IND A(SO) 505 Affirmed
Co. Ltd long-term
debt programmes
Nageen Prakshan Pvt Ltd'S Fund based facility IND BB 43 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Padmavati Pulp And Paper Mills long-TL IND BB 187.669 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Rain Cements Ltd FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd FB WC limits IND A 2450 Affirmed
Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd FB WC limits IND A 24 Affirmed
Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B 15 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)