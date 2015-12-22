Dec 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nageen Prakshan Pvt Ltd'S fund based facility IND A4+ 2 Upgraded from IND A4 Padmavati Pulp And Paper Mills FB CC limits IND A4+ 120 Assigned Padmavati Pulp And Paper Mills non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Assigned Rain Cements Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 400 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd non-FB limits IND A1 1200 Affirmed Rain Industries Ltd'S non-FB limits IND A2+ 230 Affirmed Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd non-FB facility IND A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Idfc Bank Ltd'S Senior bonds IND AAA 422000 Assigned Idfc Ltd Debt programme IND AAA 180000 Withdrawn Idfc Ltd LT infrastructure bonds IND AAA 79290 Withdrawn Idfc Ltd Zero-coupon bonds IND AAA 15000 Withdrawn outstanding Idfc Ltd LT debt outstanding IND AAA 316210 Withdrawn Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Series III IND A(SO) 5000 Affirmed Co. Ltd long-term debt programmes Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Series IV IND A(SO) 505 Affirmed Co. Ltd long-term debt programmes Nageen Prakshan Pvt Ltd'S Fund based facility IND BB 43 Upgraded from IND BB- Padmavati Pulp And Paper Mills long-TL IND BB 187.669 Upgraded from IND BB- Rain Cements Ltd FB limits IND A- 100 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd FB WC limits IND A 2450 Affirmed Rain Cii Carbon (Vizag) Ltd FB WC limits IND A 24 Affirmed Thomas & Company Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B 15 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)