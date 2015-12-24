Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KEC International Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ 3000 Assigned Ram Kripal Singh Construction Proposed Non-FB limits IND A3 546 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd Ram Kripal Singh Construction Non-FB limits IND A3 1500 Migrated from Pvt. Ltd (suspended) IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND A- (SO) 1500 Provisional B.N.T. Connections Impex Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed B.N.T. Innovations Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Upgraded from IND BB+ Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 97.5 Provisional Bapashree Agro Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 97.5 Provisional Brahmaputra Iron & Steel Co Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Iron & Steel Co Pvt FB limits IND D 48 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Iron & Steel Co Pvt Non-FB limits IND D 30 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Rolling Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Rolling Mills Pvt FB limits IND D 375 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D 349.1 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 349.1 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 140 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 180 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tubulars Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tubulars Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 219.7 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tubulars Pvt Ltd FB limits (CC) IND D 140 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tubulars Pvt Ltd FB limits (SLC) IND D 25 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Brahmaputra Tubulars Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 130 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Krishna Institute Of Medical LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from Sciences Ltd IND BBB- KSC Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned KSC Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB / 69 Assigned IND A4+ M/S Joyguru Steels LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated from (suspended) IND B- M/S Joyguru Steels FB limits IND B- 62.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Manjeet Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB MFL Securitisation Trust - Series A1 PTC IND AA(SO) 760.9 Provisional XXXIV MFL Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 40 Provisional XXXIV MFL Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 14 Provisional XXXIV MFL Securitisation Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 66.1 Provisional XXXIV facility Mm Trust Sep 15 Series A PTC IND AA+(SO) 1346.2 Assigned Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Murugan Idli Shop LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Perfect Infraengineers Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BB Ram Kripal Singh Construction Proposed FB limits IND BBB- 85 Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd Ram Kripal Singh Construction LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from Pvt. Ltd (suspended) IND BBB- Ram Kripal Singh Construction FB limits IND BBB- 219 Migrated from Pvt. Ltd (suspended) IND BBB- Raviraj Foils Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Upgraded from IND BB+ S.S.S. Fibre Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Sun Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Vardan Intensive Care Hospital LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.