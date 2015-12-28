Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballyfabs International Ltd Non-FBL IND A3 5 Affirmed BC Sen & Co. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 Affirmed KRM Tyres Non-FB limits IND A4+ 205 Assigned N.M. Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A2(SO) 850 Withdrawn NCML Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 7292 Withdrawn (suspended) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 250 Affirmed (increased from INR220m) Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 90 Upgraded from IND A2 Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd Non fund based WC limits IND A1 240 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ballyfabs International Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Ballyfabs International Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 75 Affirmed IND A3 (increased from INR50m) BC Sen & Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed BC Sen & Co. Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/ 195 Affirmed IND A2+ Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 170 Assigned IND A4+ Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 80 Provisional IND A4+ Crest Cellulose Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+(SO) 417.9 Affirmed Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND B+/IND 150 Assigned A4 Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND B+/IND 50 Assigned A4 Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC facilit IND BBB-(SO) 150 Assigned / IND A3(SO) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB-(SO) 50 Assigned /IND A3(SO) Kalyanpur Cements Ltd Zero-coupon NCDs IND C 794.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,173m) KRM Tyres LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned KRM Tyres TL IND BB 31.3 Assigned KRM Tyres FB limits IND BB/IND 120 Assigned A4+ MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Series A1 PTC IND AA (SO) 197.29 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Series A2 PTCs IND AA (SO) 6.1 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Liquidity facility IND AAA (SO) 3.56 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) MIFL Securitisation Trust - XI Second loss credit facilityIND BBB (SO) 15.25 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) My Home Constructions Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 2500 Provisional NCML Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn (suspended) NCML Industries Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 743.5 Withdrawn (suspended) NCML Industries Ltd TL IND BBB+ 510 Withdrawn (suspended) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB+ 528 Affirmed (reduced from INR551.9m) Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 400 Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR380m Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Agrawal & Company Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal WC loans IND BBB- / 180 Assigned Agrawal & Company IND A3 Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Ltd Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. FB WC Fac IND BBB/IND 425 Assigned Ltd A3+ Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. Non-FB WC Fac IND BBB/IND 3035 Assigned Ltd A3+ Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt. WC Bk Fac IND BBB/IND 290 Provisional Ltd A3+ Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Upgraded from IND BBB Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 110 Upgraded from IND BBB Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd Long-TL IND A- 47.1 Withdrawn Vasudha Pharma Chem Ltd fund based WC limits IND A-/ 910 Affirmed IND A1 (increased from INR860m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)