Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Finolex Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 12957.5 Affirmed IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 110 Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- West Bengal Infrastructure Fixed Deposit IND tA 100 Affirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Finolex Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Finolex Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 1000 Affirmed Finolex Industries Ltd NCD IND AA- 1000 Affirmed Finolex Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 666.7 Affirmed Finolex Industries Ltd NCD IND WD 200 Affirmed Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 1815.8 Assigned Global Softech Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 90 Withdrawn Global Softech Ltd CC IND WD 850 Withdrawn Global Softech Ltd TL IND WD 2000 Withdrawn IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 110 Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Assigned IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Assigned Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Krishna Knitwear Technologies LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ltd Krishna Knitwear Technologies Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 6400 Withdrawn Ltd Krishna Knitwear Technologies Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 6400 Withdrawn Ltd Krishna Knitwear Technologies NFB WC Limit IND WD 317.5 Withdrawn Ltd Krishna Knitwear Technologies TL IND WD 1600 Withdrawn Ltd Precious Energy Services Pvt LtdBk Loan IND BBB+ 1186.3 Assigned Responsive Sutip Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 1844.63 Assigned Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Bk Loan IND B+ 120 Affirmed Charitable Trust Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Bk Loan IND B+ 532.7 Affirmed Charitable Trust Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 1584.7 Assigned West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND A+(SO) 10000 Affirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND A+(SO) 9920 Affirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND WD 275 Affirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)