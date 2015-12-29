Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Finolex Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 12957.5 Affirmed
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 110 Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND A4 100 Assigned
Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
West Bengal Infrastructure Fixed Deposit IND tA 100 Affirmed
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Finolex Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Finolex Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA- 1000 Affirmed
Finolex Industries Ltd NCD IND AA- 1000 Affirmed
Finolex Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 666.7 Affirmed
Finolex Industries Ltd NCD IND WD 200 Affirmed
Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB+ 1815.8 Assigned
Global Softech Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 90 Withdrawn
Global Softech Ltd CC IND WD 850 Withdrawn
Global Softech Ltd TL IND WD 2000 Withdrawn
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 110 Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Assigned
IB - Inabensa (JV) (IBJV) NFB WC Limit IND WD 100 Assigned
Kings Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Krishna Knitwear Technologies LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Krishna Knitwear Technologies Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 6400 Withdrawn
Ltd
Krishna Knitwear Technologies Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 6400 Withdrawn
Ltd
Krishna Knitwear Technologies NFB WC Limit IND WD 317.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Krishna Knitwear Technologies TL IND WD 1600 Withdrawn
Ltd
Precious Energy Services Pvt LtdBk Loan IND BBB+ 1186.3 Assigned
Responsive Sutip Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 1844.63 Assigned
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Bk Loan IND B+ 120 Affirmed
Charitable Trust
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Bk Loan IND B+ 532.7 Affirmed
Charitable Trust
Ujjawala Power Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND BBB 1584.7 Assigned
West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND A+(SO) 10000 Affirmed
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND A+(SO) 9920 Affirmed
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
West Bengal Infrastructure Bond IND WD 275 Affirmed
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)