Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Global Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 95 Assigned
Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed TL IND A4+ 12.6 Migrated from
(Suspended) IND A4+
Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed LC limits Provisional 20 Migrated from
IND A4+ Provisional
(Suspended) IND A4+
IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 356 Upgraded from
IND A1
IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits Provisional 70 Withdrawn
IND A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Flex Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Flex Foods Ltd LT loans IND BBB 180.5 Affirmed
(reduced from INR184.6m)
Flex Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 230 Affirmed
IND A3+
(increased from INR200m)
Flex Foods Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 25 Affirmed
IND A3+
(increased from INR20m)
Global Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Global Ispat Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 120 Assigned
Global Ispat Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 20.5 Assigned
Harisons Steel Ltd TL IND BB- 40.3 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Harisons Steel Ltd CC limits IND BB- 210 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Harisons Steel Ltd LC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated from
(suspended) IND BB-
Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC limits Provisional 40 Migrated from
IND BB- Provisional
(Suspended) IND BB-
IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from
IND A
IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 600 Upgraded from
IND A
Uttarakhand Seeds And Tarai FB WC facility IND A 400 Affirmed
Development Corporation Ltd
Wadhwa Realty Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Wadhwa Realty Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 2000 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
