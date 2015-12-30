Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Global Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 95 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed TL IND A4+ 12.6 Migrated from (Suspended) IND A4+ Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed LC limits Provisional 20 Migrated from IND A4+ Provisional (Suspended) IND A4+ IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 356 Upgraded from IND A1 IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits Provisional 70 Withdrawn IND A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Flex Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Flex Foods Ltd LT loans IND BBB 180.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR184.6m) Flex Foods Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 230 Affirmed IND A3+ (increased from INR200m) Flex Foods Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 25 Affirmed IND A3+ (increased from INR20m) Global Ispat Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Global Ispat Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 120 Assigned Global Ispat Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 20.5 Assigned Harisons Steel Ltd TL IND BB- 40.3 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Harisons Steel Ltd CC limits IND BB- 210 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Harisons Steel Ltd LC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC limits Provisional 40 Migrated from IND BB- Provisional (Suspended) IND BB- IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND A IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ 600 Upgraded from IND A Uttarakhand Seeds And Tarai FB WC facility IND A 400 Affirmed Development Corporation Ltd Wadhwa Realty Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Wadhwa Realty Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 2000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)