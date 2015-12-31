Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 1750 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 200 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 1750 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 200 Assigned
Ccl Products Buyer's credit facility: IND A1 50 Withdrawn
Ccl Products FB WC IND A1+ 160 Upgraded From
IND A1
Eastman Exports Global Clothing Non-FB WC limits IND A1 370 Affirmed
(P) Ltd (increased from INR340m)
Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 29 Affirmed
Idbi Bank Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 160000 Assigned
programme
India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 70 Affirmed
Tprs Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed
Uniphos International Non-FB-limits IND A4+ 140 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Ltd
Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB limits IND D 85 Assigned
Ltd
Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Ltd
Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB limits IND D 85 Assigned
Ltd
Balaji Iron And Steel Long-TL IND B- 250 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Balaji Iron And Steel LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
Balaji Iron And Steel FB Fac IND B- / IND 30 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd A4
Bhatia Wine Merchants FB limits IND BBB 250 Affirmed
Bhatia Wine Merchants TL IND BBB 250 Affirmed
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL limits IND A 452.9 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL IND A 300 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A 1900 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL limits IND A 452.9 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL IND A 300 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A 1900 Assigned
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A'/ IND 100 Assigned
A1
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A'/ IND 100 Assigned
A1
Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds Provisional 2425 Affirmed
Distribution Company INDA(SO)
Ccl Products TL IND A 40 Withdrawn
Eastman Exports Global Clothing TL limits (reduced from IND A 112.8 Affirmed
(P) Ltd INR193.13m)
Eastman Exports Global Clothing LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
(P) Ltd
Eastman Exports Global Clothing FB WC limits (reduced from IND A / IND 4726 Affirmed
(P) Ltd INR4,826m) A1'
Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL (reduced from INR36.2m) IND BBB 26.6 Affirmed
Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 286 Affirmed
IND A2
Golden Prince Wines FB limits IND BBB 150 Affirmed
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd long-TL IND B+ 63 Assigned
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 25 Assigned
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 63 Assigned
Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 25 Assigned
Idbi Bank Upper Tier II subordinated IND AA- 3500 Assigned
bond programme
Idbi Bank Basel complaint Tier II IND AA+ 30000 Outlook
bonds
Idbi Bank Omni infrastructure bonds IND AA+ 10000 Assigned
Idbi Bank Senior debt IND AA+ 46990 Assigned
Idbi Bank Lower Tier II bonds IND AA+ 31120 Assigned
India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed
India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd TL (reduced from INR326.5m)IND A 221 Affirmed
India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A'/ IND 50 Affirmed
A1'
K.Maganlal Impex FB WC limits IND BB+ 110 Affirmed
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND A- 284 Assigned
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND A- 284 Assigned
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 6866 Assigned
A2+
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 6866 Assigned
A2+
Migrates Tayal Energy LT Issuer IND D - Suspended
N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd Fund based WC facility IND BB+ / 275 Assigned
IND A4+
Poompuhar Shipping FB WC limits IND BBB 250 Affirmed
Poompuhar Shipping non-FB WC limits IND BBB 30 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series - 7 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1981.8 Affirmed
Swami Vivekanand Institute Of TL IND BB 55.59 Assigned
Neurology Neurosurgery And Spine
Tprs Enterprises fund based WC limits 'IND 57.5 Upgraded from
BB+'/Stable 'IND BB
Tprs Enterprises TL IND BB+ 52.5 Upgraded from
'IND BB
Uniphos International FB limits IND BB+ 60 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)