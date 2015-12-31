Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd CP IND A1 1000 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 1750 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 200 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 1750 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FBL IND A1 200 Assigned Ccl Products Buyer's credit facility: IND A1 50 Withdrawn Ccl Products FB WC IND A1+ 160 Upgraded From IND A1 Eastman Exports Global Clothing Non-FB WC limits IND A1 370 Affirmed (P) Ltd (increased from INR340m) Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 29 Affirmed Idbi Bank Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 160000 Assigned programme India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 70 Affirmed Tprs Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Uniphos International Non-FB-limits IND A4+ 140 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Ltd Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB limits IND D 85 Assigned Ltd Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Ltd Super Lifestyle Diamonds Pvt FB limits IND D 85 Assigned Ltd Balaji Iron And Steel Long-TL IND B- 250 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Balaji Iron And Steel LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Balaji Iron And Steel FB Fac IND B- / IND 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Bhatia Wine Merchants FB limits IND BBB 250 Affirmed Bhatia Wine Merchants TL IND BBB 250 Affirmed Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL limits IND A 452.9 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL IND A 300 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A 1900 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL limits IND A 452.9 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd TL IND A 300 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A 1900 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A'/ IND 100 Assigned A1 Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd FB limits IND A'/ IND 100 Assigned A1 Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds Provisional 2425 Affirmed Distribution Company INDA(SO) Ccl Products TL IND A 40 Withdrawn Eastman Exports Global Clothing TL limits (reduced from IND A 112.8 Affirmed (P) Ltd INR193.13m) Eastman Exports Global Clothing LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed (P) Ltd Eastman Exports Global Clothing FB WC limits (reduced from IND A / IND 4726 Affirmed (P) Ltd INR4,826m) A1' Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL (reduced from INR36.2m) IND BBB 26.6 Affirmed Eastman Spinning Mills (P) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 286 Affirmed IND A2 Golden Prince Wines FB limits IND BBB 150 Affirmed Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd long-TL IND B+ 63 Assigned Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 25 Assigned Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 63 Assigned Greenline Ecofab Pvt. Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 25 Assigned Idbi Bank Upper Tier II subordinated IND AA- 3500 Assigned bond programme Idbi Bank Basel complaint Tier II IND AA+ 30000 Outlook bonds Idbi Bank Omni infrastructure bonds IND AA+ 10000 Assigned Idbi Bank Senior debt IND AA+ 46990 Assigned Idbi Bank Lower Tier II bonds IND AA+ 31120 Assigned India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd TL (reduced from INR326.5m)IND A 221 Affirmed India Dyeing Mills Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND A'/ IND 50 Affirmed A1' K.Maganlal Impex FB WC limits IND BB+ 110 Affirmed Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND A- 284 Assigned Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND A- 284 Assigned Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 6866 Assigned A2+ Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 6866 Assigned A2+ Migrates Tayal Energy LT Issuer IND D - Suspended N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned N.C.John & Sons (P) Ltd Fund based WC facility IND BB+ / 275 Assigned IND A4+ Poompuhar Shipping FB WC limits IND BBB 250 Affirmed Poompuhar Shipping non-FB WC limits IND BBB 30 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series - 7 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1981.8 Affirmed Swami Vivekanand Institute Of TL IND BB 55.59 Assigned Neurology Neurosurgery And Spine Tprs Enterprises fund based WC limits 'IND 57.5 Upgraded from BB+'/Stable 'IND BB Tprs Enterprises TL IND BB+ 52.5 Upgraded from 'IND BB Uniphos International FB limits IND BB+ 60 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)