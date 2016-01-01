Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission CP IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Ansal Housing Non-FB limits IND A3 716.3 Affirmed Sunteck Realty Overdraft facility/ IND A1+ 220 Assigned short-TL* *Includes a bank guarantee and a letter of credit totalling INR100m MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Housing Fixed deposit Programme IND tA- 1400 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 5510 Assigned Adani Transmission LT debt IND AA+ 36500 Assigned Adani Transmission Senior TL IND AA+ 18500 Assigned Adani Transmission NCD IND AA+ 5000 Assigned Amnad Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 2390 Assigned Ansal Housing Secure overdraft limits IND BBB- 750 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust Series A (PTCs) IND A(SO) 1079.6 Outlook Stable India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity facility Provisional 10.8 Assigned IND AAA India Standard Loan Trust SLCF Provisional 35.63 Outlook Stable IND BBB(SO) Kamuthi Renewable Energy Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 1930 Assigned Kamuthi Solar Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 4220 Assigned L&T Metro'S Bonds Final Bk TL IND A- 11478 Assigned L&T Metro'S Bonds Final BG facility IND A- 3600 Assigned L&T Metro'S Bonds Final Derivative facility IND A- 6200 Assigned L&T Metro'S Bonds Final NCDs IND AA 25000 Assigned L&T Metro'S Bonds Final NCDs IND AA 25000 Assigned L&T Metro'S Bonds Final Proposed IND AA 5000 Assigned National Cooperative NCD IND AA+ 2500 Affirmed Development Corp National Cooperative TBs (FY16 series) Provisional 5000 Assigned Development Corp IND AA+ Ramnad Solar Power Ltd Non-FB Fac IND BBB- 450 Assigned Sunteck Realty Long-TL 'IND A+ 1250 Assigned Sunteck Realty Long-TL IND A+ 350 Assigned Sunteck Realty NCD Provisional 1000 Assigned IND A+ Varron Aluminium LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Suspended Varron Industries LT Bk loans IND BB+ 390 Withdrawn Varron Industries FB WC limits IND BB+ 740 Suspended Yogesh Trading Co FB limits IND BB 350 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)