Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeinsa Business Development Non-FB limits IND A4 125 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned Kke Wash Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Withdrawn Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1750 Assigned Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 600 Assigned (carved out of fund-based limits) Simplex Castings Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 550 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abeinsa Business Development FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd B.D Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB/IND 230 Assigned A4+ Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd TL IND BB+ 5.1 Assigned Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/IND 122 Assigned A4+ Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd TL IND B 58 Assigned Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B/IND A4 50 Assigned Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1.11 Assigned Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / 70 Assigned IND A4 Kke Wash Systems Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 10 Withdrawn Kke Wash Systems Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 10 Withdrawn Laxmi Cotspin Ltd TL IND BBB- 140 Assigned Laxmi Cotspin Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 10 Assigned P.K. Foods FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Assigned Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 134 Assigned Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA- / 2000 Assigned IND A1+ (increased from INR1,600m) Shreejee Sarees Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 90 Assigned Shreejee Sarees Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 20 Assigned Shri Balaji Institute Of TL IND BBB- 876.4 Assigned Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Shri Balaji Institute Of FB limit IND BBB- 6000 Assigned Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd Simplex Castings Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 500 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd TL IND BBB- 104.8 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd TL IND BBB- 100 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd FB working limits IND BBB- 50 Assigned Smart Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 100 Assigned Sparsh Infratech Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 652.7 Assigned Stallion Investment Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 47.19 Assigned Sudeep Exim Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 85 Assigned Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Debt programme IND A- 20000 upgraded from Ltd IND BBB+ Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 213.01 Affirmed Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 200 Affirmed Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND BB+ / 100 Affirmed IND A4+ Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND D 60 Assigned Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND D 9 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 