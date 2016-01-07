Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 6, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abeinsa Business Development Non-FB limits IND A4 125 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned
Kke Wash Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Withdrawn
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1750 Assigned
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 600 Assigned
(carved out of fund-based limits)
Simplex Castings Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 550 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abeinsa Business Development FB limits IND B+ 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
B.D Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits LT/ST IND BB/IND 230 Assigned
A4+
Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd TL IND BB+ 5.1 Assigned
Bhadrashree Steel & Power Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/IND 122 Assigned
A4+
Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd TL IND B 58 Assigned
Hans Rubber & Sports Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B/IND A4 50 Assigned
Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1.11 Assigned
Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / 70 Assigned
IND A4
Kke Wash Systems Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 10 Withdrawn
Kke Wash Systems Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 10 Withdrawn
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd TL IND BBB- 140 Assigned
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 10 Assigned
P.K. Foods FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Assigned
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 134 Assigned
Raychem Rpg Pvt Ltd FB limits IND AA- / 2000 Assigned
IND A1+
(increased from INR1,600m)
Shreejee Sarees Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 90 Assigned
Shreejee Sarees Pvt. Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 20 Assigned
Shri Balaji Institute Of TL IND BBB- 876.4 Assigned
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd
Shri Balaji Institute Of FB limit IND BBB- 6000 Assigned
Medical Sciences Pvt Ltd
Simplex Castings Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 500 Assigned
Simplex Castings Ltd TL IND BBB- 104.8 Assigned
Simplex Castings Ltd TL IND BBB- 100 Assigned
Simplex Castings Ltd FB working limits IND BBB- 50 Assigned
Smart Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 100 Assigned
Sparsh Infratech Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 652.7 Assigned
Stallion Investment Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 47.19 Assigned
Sudeep Exim Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 85 Assigned
Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Debt programme IND A- 20000 upgraded from
Ltd IND BBB+
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 213.01 Affirmed
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 200 Affirmed
Young Brand Apparel Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND BB+ / 100 Affirmed
IND A4+
Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND D 60 Assigned
Zaaci Diamonds India Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND D 9 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
