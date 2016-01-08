Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 191.5 Assigned Emtelle India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 220 Affirmed Essel Propack Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Hi-Bond Cement (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 65 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 191.5 Assigned Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 39 Assigned Emtelle India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Emtelle India Ltd CC IND B 400 Affirmed Emtelle India Ltd TL IND B 87 Affirmed Essel Propack Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Hi-Bond Cement (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Hi-Bond Cement (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 230 Assigned Hi-Bond Cement (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 74 Assigned India Structured Asset Trust- Series A14 IND AAA(SO) 195.3 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A15 IND AAA(SO) 187.5 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A16 IND AAA(SO) 179.9 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A17 IND AAA(SO) 172.7 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A18 IND AAA(SO) 165.7 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A19 IND AAA(SO) 159 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A20 IND AAA(SO) 152.6 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A21 IND AAA(SO) 146.5 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A22 IND AAA(SO) 140.5 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A23 IND AAA(SO) 134.9 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A24 IND AAA(SO) 129.4 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A25 IND AAA(SO) 124.2 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- PTC IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- PTC IND PIF 212.1 Affirmed Series XII India Structured Asset Trust- Series A13 IND PIF 203.6 Affirmed Series XII Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series K IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series L IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series O IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series P IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series Q IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series R IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series S IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series T IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series U IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series V IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series W IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive PTC IND AAA(SO) 161.1 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series M IND PIF 236.45 Affirmed Novo X Trust - Locomotive Series N IND PIF 236.45 Affirmed Nspira Management Services Pvt Debenture Provisional 4000 Assigned Ltd IND A- Rajalaxmi Agrotech India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Rajalaxmi Agrotech India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 145 Assigned Rajalaxmi Agrotech India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 90 Assigned Rajalaxmi Agrotech India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 90 Assigned Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from IND B+ Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND D 170 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from IND B+ Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills NFB WC Limit IND D 30 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from IND B+ Vijai Mahalaxmi Spinning Mills TL IND D 240.1 Downgraded India Pvt Ltd from IND B+ WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 28 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 3 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)