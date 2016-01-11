Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amideep Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 95 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 63.9 Migrated to (suspended) the suspended category Infosoft Digital Design & Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Infosoft Digital Design & NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Shetron Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 287.5 Affirmed Shetron Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 372.5 Affirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP IND A1 500 Affirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Debt IND A1 1000 Affirmed Zuari Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amideep Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Amideep Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 95 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Migrated to (suspended) the suspended category Hitech Plast Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 360 Migrated to (suspended) the suspended category Hitech Plast Ltd TL IND A+ 176.1 Migrated to (suspended) the suspended category Infosoft Digital Design & LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Infosoft Digital Design & Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Raebareli Toll Roads Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 6000 Assigned Shetron Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB Shetron Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 287.5 Upgraded from IND BB Shetron Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 372.5 Upgraded from IND BB Shetron Ltd TL IND BB+ 550 Upgraded from IND BB Zuari Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 1500 Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd TL IND AA 7980 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)