Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amideep Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 95 Assigned
Hitech Plast Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 63.9 Migrated to
(suspended) the suspended
category
Infosoft Digital Design & Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Infosoft Digital Design & NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Shetron Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 287.5 Affirmed
Shetron Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 372.5 Affirmed
Shoppers Stop Ltd CP IND A1 500 Affirmed
Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Debt IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Zuari Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 1500 Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amideep Automobiles LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Amideep Automobiles Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 95 Assigned
Hitech Plast Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Migrated to
(suspended) the suspended
category
Hitech Plast Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 360 Migrated to
(suspended) the suspended
category
Hitech Plast Ltd TL IND A+ 176.1 Migrated to
(suspended) the suspended
category
Infosoft Digital Design & LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Infosoft Digital Design & Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Raebareli Toll Roads Ltd NCD IND AAA(SO) 6000 Assigned
Shetron Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from
IND BB
Shetron Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 287.5 Upgraded from
IND BB
Shetron Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 372.5 Upgraded from
IND BB
Shetron Ltd TL IND BB+ 550 Upgraded from
IND BB
Zuari Cement Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND AA 1500 Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd TL IND AA 7980 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
