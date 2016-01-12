Jan 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Tools Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 60 Assigned Deepak Agrawal Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 2.8 Assigned Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 300 Assigned Goldman Sachs Liquid Exchange Traded IND A1+mfs - Affirmed Scheme Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd ST debt/CP IND A1(SO) 500 Assigned Liberty Oil Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 8640 Affirmed Shankar Enterprises Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 Affirmed B.V.S Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 290 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Tools Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 45 Assigned Akar Tools Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / 343 Assigned IND A4+ Crave Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 19 Assigned Crave Clothing Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 160 Assigned Dedicated Freight Corridor LT Issuer Rating IND AAA - Affirmed Corporation Of India Ltd Deepak Agrawal FB WC limit IND BB- 20 Assigned Drs Dilip Road Lines Pvt Ltd FB limit a LT IND B+ 150 Assigned Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 16 Assigned Ellen Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / 25 Assigned IND A4+ Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 171.6 Assigned Exotic Fruits Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- / 1000 Assigned IND A3 Kandarp Constructions (I) Pvt FB Fac IND D 60 Assigned Ltd Kandarp Constructions (I) Pvt TL Fac IND D 100 Assigned Ltd Karyavattom Sports Facilities Bk Fac IND BBB+ 735 Affirmed Ltd'S Liberty Oil Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 1600 Affirmed IND A2 (interchangeable with the non-fund-based limits) Shankar Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB 40 Upgraded from IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)