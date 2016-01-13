Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HES Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 3140 Withdrawn (suspended) HES Infra Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 900 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4+(suspended) KEC International Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HES Infra Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn (suspended) HES Infra Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB- 600 Withdrawn (suspended) Rangoli International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Rangoli International Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 1600 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB-/ IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Rangoli International Pvt Ltd Non- FB limits IND BBB- 400 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB-/ IND IND A3 (suspended) A3 Vedanta Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Downgraded from IND AA+ Vedanta Ltd NCDs IND AA 57000 Downgraded from IND AA+ Vedanta Ltd Project finance Fac IND AA 5000 Downgraded from IND AA+ (reduced from INR61bn) Vedanta Ltd TL facility * IND AA/ 5000 Downgraded IND A1+ from IND AA+/ Affirmed (* fully interchangeable into working capital facilities) Vedanta Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA+ 2000 Withdrawn Vedanta Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 8000 Withdrawn IND A1+ WABCO India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Withdrawn (suspended) WABCO India Ltd CC limits IND AA+ 450 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A1+ (suspended) WABCO India Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA+ 250 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A1+ (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)