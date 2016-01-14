Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned
Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I13 Assigned
A4
Goyal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Affirmed
Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 68.7 Affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I85 Assigned
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daulat Flour Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND B 30 Assigned
Daulat Flour Mill TL IND B 27 Assigned
Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I13 Assigned
B
Goyal Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Goyal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Affirmed
Goyal Rice Mills TL IND B 16.5 Affirmed
Hindusthan Loha Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Hindusthan Loha Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned
Joseph Leslie Dynamiks LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Fund Based WC Limit IND B 97 Affirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 65 Assigned
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 25 Assigned
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I85 Assigned
BB
Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL Provisional I420 Assigned
BB
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 22.5 Assigned
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 17.74 Assigned
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 20 Assigned
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 16.28 Assigned
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 8.41 Assigned
Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 16.36 Assigned
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond IND AA(SO) 831.9 Affirmed
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond IND AA(SO) 53.6 Affirmed
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundOther IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed
Water And Sanitation Pooled FundDebentures IND AAA(SO) 38.42 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
