Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I13 Assigned A4 Goyal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Affirmed Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 68.7 Affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I85 Assigned A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daulat Flour Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit IND B 30 Assigned Daulat Flour Mill TL IND B 27 Assigned Daulat Flour Mill Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I13 Assigned B Goyal Rice Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Goyal Rice Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Affirmed Goyal Rice Mills TL IND B 16.5 Affirmed Hindusthan Loha Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Hindusthan Loha Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned Joseph Leslie Dynamiks LT Issuer Rating IND B Affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Fund Based WC Limit IND B 97 Affirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 65 Assigned Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 25 Assigned Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional I85 Assigned BB Met Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL Provisional I420 Assigned BB Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 22.5 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 17.74 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 20 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 16.28 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 8.41 Assigned Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL IND D 16.36 Assigned Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond IND AA(SO) 831.9 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond IND AA(SO) 53.6 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundOther IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundDebentures IND AAA(SO) 38.42 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.