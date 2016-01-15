Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jhajjar Power Ltd Other IND A1+ Affirmed Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 215.1 Affirmed Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 28.5 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 1.5 Assigned IND A4+ Steelfur System Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 5 Assigned IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deluxe Cold Storage & Food LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Processors Ltd Deluxe Cold Storage & Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 850 Withdrawn Processors Ltd Deluxe Cold Storage & Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 850 Withdrawn Processors Ltd Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 872.3 Assigned Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 380 Assigned Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn Jhajjar Power Ltd External Commercial IND A+ USD462 Affirmed Borrowing Jhajjar Power Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 10000 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd TL IND A+ 16970 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Bond IND AA+(SO) 4760 Affirmed Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 872.3 Assigned Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 380 Assigned Mm Trust Sep 15 I Transaction IND AA+(SO) 2234.4 Assigned Platinum Trust December 2014 Transaction IND A(SO) 90 Affirmed Platinum Trust December 2014 Transaction IND AAA(SO) 1713.8 Affirmed Shree Bankey Behari Food LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Processors Pvt Ltd Shree Bankey Behari Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn Processors Pvt Ltd Shree Bankey Behari Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn Processors Pvt Ltd Steelfur System Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 28.5 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 18.6 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 1.5 Assigned IND BB- Velankani Sustainability Pvt LtdBk Loan IND WD 464 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)