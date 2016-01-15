Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 14, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jhajjar Power Ltd Other IND A1+ Affirmed
Patdiam Jewellery Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 215.1 Affirmed
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 28.5 Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 1.5 Assigned
IND A4+
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit Provisional 5 Assigned
IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Deluxe Cold Storage & Food LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Processors Ltd
Deluxe Cold Storage & Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 850 Withdrawn
Processors Ltd
Deluxe Cold Storage & Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 850 Withdrawn
Processors Ltd
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 872.3 Assigned
Dreisatz Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 380 Assigned
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn
Haryana Oils & Soya Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn
Jhajjar Power Ltd External Commercial IND A+ USD462 Affirmed
Borrowing
Jhajjar Power Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A+ 10000 Affirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd TL IND A+ 16970 Affirmed
Jhajjar Power Ltd Bond IND AA+(SO) 4760 Affirmed
Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND A- 872.3 Assigned
Mi Mysolar24 Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 380 Assigned
Mm Trust Sep 15 I Transaction IND AA+(SO) 2234.4 Assigned
Platinum Trust December 2014 Transaction IND A(SO) 90 Affirmed
Platinum Trust December 2014 Transaction IND AAA(SO) 1713.8 Affirmed
Shree Bankey Behari Food LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Processors Pvt Ltd
Shree Bankey Behari Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn
Processors Pvt Ltd
Shree Bankey Behari Food Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn
Processors Pvt Ltd
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 28.5 Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 18.6 Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 1.5 Assigned
IND BB-
Velankani Sustainability Pvt LtdBk Loan IND WD 464 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
