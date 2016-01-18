Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 125 Assigned
Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned
Ragmet Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Withdrawn
Reliance Industries Ltd. CP IND A1+ 50000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme* IND A1+ 18000 Maintained on
RWN
*INR6bn is backed by the fund-based facility.
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+(SO) 500 Maintained on
RWN
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Continental Milkose (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ 225 Assigned
IND A4+
Narayan Agro Foods Ltd FB limits IND C 70 Assigned
Ragmet Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 120 Withdrawn
Reliance Industries Ltd. NCD IND AAA 12700 Assigned
(reduced from INR150bn)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND A+ 15000 Maintained on
RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits LT/ST IND A+ / 20000 Maintained on
IND A2 RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND A+ / 135000 Maintained on
IND A1+ RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits: LT IND A+ / 5000 Maintained on
IND A1+ RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND A+ /IND 20000 Maintained on
IND A1+ RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs: LT IND AA-(SO) 7000 Maintained on
RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs: LT IND AA-(SO) 4550 Maintained on
RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL: LT IND AA-(SO) 6500 Maintained on
RWN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL: LT IND AA-(SO) 8700 Maintained on
RWN
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
