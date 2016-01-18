Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 125 Assigned Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned Ragmet Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 50 Withdrawn Reliance Industries Ltd. CP IND A1+ 50000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme* IND A1+ 18000 Maintained on RWN *INR6bn is backed by the fund-based facility. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+(SO) 500 Maintained on RWN LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Milkose (I) Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ 225 Assigned IND A4+ Narayan Agro Foods Ltd FB limits IND C 70 Assigned Ragmet Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 120 Withdrawn Reliance Industries Ltd. NCD IND AAA 12700 Assigned (reduced from INR150bn) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND A+ 15000 Maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits LT/ST IND A+ / 20000 Maintained on IND A2 RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND A+ / 135000 Maintained on IND A1+ RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits: LT IND A+ / 5000 Maintained on IND A1+ RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND A+ /IND 20000 Maintained on IND A1+ RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs: LT IND AA-(SO) 7000 Maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs: LT IND AA-(SO) 4550 Maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL: LT IND AA-(SO) 6500 Maintained on RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL: LT IND AA-(SO) 8700 Maintained on RWN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)