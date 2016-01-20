Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 19, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CPs IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
Services Ltd
Manchukonda Prakasham Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 130 Affirmed
Industries India Pvt Ltd
Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2+ 5000 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / IND 8700 Assigned
limits A1+
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 1500 Assigned
Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) 12000 Assigned
Chandigarh Educational Society Bk loan facility IND BBB+ 471.3 Assigned
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd long-TL IND AA+ 4500 Affirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 3500 Affirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 75 Assigned
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB(suspended 250 Migrated from
/IND IND BB /IND A4+
A4+(suspended)
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from
IND BB
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd TL IND BB(suspen400 Migrated from
IND BB
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd FB limits IND 8250 Migrated from
BB(suspended) / IND BB /IND A4+
IND A4+(suspended)
M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BBB-(suspended)
M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. FB limits. IND 350 Withdrawn
BBB-(suspended)
/ IND A3 (suspended)
Mahasemama Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 439.39 Assigned
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
Services Ltd
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Lower Tier II IND AAA 14500 Assigned
Services Ltd subordinated debt
Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Retail subordinated IND AAA 85000 Assigned
Services Ltd debt
Manchukonda Prakasham LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Industries India Pvt Ltd
Manchukonda Prakasham FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / IN120 Affirmed
Industries India Pvt Ltd A2+
Pawan Shree Food International LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pawan Shree Food International FBL IND B- 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pelican Rubber Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded
from IND BB+
Pelican Rubber Ltd Long-TL IND D 30 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Pelican Rubber Ltd FB limits IND D 230 Downgraded
from IND BB+
Pelican Rubber Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 255 Downgraded
from IND BB+/
IND A4+
Pooja Forge Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+
Pooja Forge Ltd FB limits IND 200 Migrated from
BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/IND
/ IND A2+(suspended) A2+
Pooja Forge Ltd Non-FB limits IND 350 Migrated from
BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/IND
/ IND A2+(suspended) A2+
Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BBB(suspended)
Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 600 Withdrawn
BBB(suspended) /
IND A3+(suspended)
Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BBB(suspended)
Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd FB limits IND 4700 Withdrawn
BBB(suspended) /
IND A3+(suspended)
Star School Samiti TL facility IND D 89.5 Assigned
Star School Samiti FB WC facility IND D 20 Assigned
Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd TL IND A- 3500 Assigned
Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd FB facility IND A- 2000 Assigned
Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 4880 Upgraded from
IND A
(INR4,650.47m outstanding on 27 October 2015)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
