Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 110 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial CPs IND A1+ 10000 Assigned Services Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 130 Affirmed Industries India Pvt Ltd Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2+ 5000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 4760 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 7500 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC IND A+ / IND 8700 Assigned limits A1+ Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd TL IND A+ 1500 Assigned Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd CP (within WC limits) 12000 Assigned Chandigarh Educational Society Bk loan facility IND BBB+ 471.3 Assigned Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Affirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd long-TL IND AA+ 4500 Affirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 3500 Affirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BB+ 75 Assigned Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB(suspended 250 Migrated from /IND IND BB /IND A4+ A4+(suspended) Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from IND BB Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd TL IND BB(suspen400 Migrated from IND BB Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd FB limits IND 8250 Migrated from BB(suspended) / IND BB /IND A4+ IND A4+(suspended) M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BBB-(suspended) M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. FB limits. IND 350 Withdrawn BBB-(suspended) / IND A3 (suspended) Mahasemama Trust Bk loans IND BBB- 439.39 Assigned Mahindra And Mahindra Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Services Ltd Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Lower Tier II IND AAA 14500 Assigned Services Ltd subordinated debt Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Retail subordinated IND AAA 85000 Assigned Services Ltd debt Manchukonda Prakasham LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Industries India Pvt Ltd Manchukonda Prakasham FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / IN120 Affirmed Industries India Pvt Ltd A2+ Pawan Shree Food International LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Pvt Ltd Pawan Shree Food International FBL IND B- 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pelican Rubber Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BB+ Pelican Rubber Ltd Long-TL IND D 30 Downgraded from IND BB+ Pelican Rubber Ltd FB limits IND D 230 Downgraded from IND BB+ Pelican Rubber Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 255 Downgraded from IND BB+/ IND A4+ Pooja Forge Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+ Pooja Forge Ltd FB limits IND 200 Migrated from BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/IND / IND A2+(suspended) A2+ Pooja Forge Ltd Non-FB limits IND 350 Migrated from BBB+(suspended) IND BBB+/IND / IND A2+(suspended) A2+ Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BBB(suspended) Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND 600 Withdrawn BBB(suspended) / IND A3+(suspended) Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BBB(suspended) Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd FB limits IND 4700 Withdrawn BBB(suspended) / IND A3+(suspended) Star School Samiti TL facility IND D 89.5 Assigned Star School Samiti FB WC facility IND D 20 Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd TL IND A- 3500 Assigned Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd FB facility IND A- 2000 Assigned Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A+ 4880 Upgraded from IND A (INR4,650.47m outstanding on 27 October 2015) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)