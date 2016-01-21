Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvision Ltd NFB facility IND A4+ 32.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvision Ltd FB facility IND BB / 50 Affirmed IND A4+ Catvision Ltd term deposit Fac IND tB 12.5 Affirmed Gobind Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 150 Assigned Gobind Agro Tech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- / 85 Assigned IND Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals (I) Long-TL IND B+ 6.77 Assigned Ltd Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals (I) FB WC limit IND B+/ 56 Assigned Ltd IND A4 Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA 25000 Assigned Ltd Richa Industries Ltd Long-TL IND B- 573.2 Suspended Richa Industries Ltd FB limits IND B- / 950 Suspended IND A4 Richa Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND B- / 420 Suspended IND A4 Shiv Shakti Rice Mills FB facility IND B / 150 Affirmed (increased from INR100m) IND A4 Shree Nathjee Roller Flour FB limits IND BBB / 650 Suspended Mills Ltd IND A3+ Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Non-FB limits IND BBB / 100 Suspended Mills Ltd IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)