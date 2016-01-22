Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Blue Dart Express Ltd CP IND A1+ 300 Affirmed
Continental Warehousing Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 150 Revised
Corporation Outlook to
Negative
Continental Warehousing NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 600 Revised
Corporation Outlook to
Negative
Jagdish Saran Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned
Jagdish Saran NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Assigned
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 490 Assigned
Vijay Diam Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Blue Dart Express Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed
Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD IND AA 3322 Affirmed
Continental Warehousing LT Issuer Rating IND A- Revised
Corporation Outlook to
Negative
Continental Warehousing Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 150 Revised
Corporation Outlook to
Negative
Continental Warehousing TL IND A- 3047.8 Revised
Corporation Outlook to
Negative
Jagdish Saran LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Jagdish Saran Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 65 Assigned
M/S. Agarwal Jewellers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
M/S. Agarwal Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Affirmed
M/S. Agarwal Jewellers TL IND BB- 28.6 Affirmed
Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 68 Assigned
Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 99.5 Assigned
Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 26 Assigned
Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 82 Assigned
IND BB-
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 490 Assigned
Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 25.5 Assigned
Vijay Diam LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
