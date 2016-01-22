Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Dart Express Ltd CP IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Continental Warehousing Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 150 Revised Corporation Outlook to Negative Continental Warehousing NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 600 Revised Corporation Outlook to Negative Jagdish Saran Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Assigned Jagdish Saran NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Assigned Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 490 Assigned Vijay Diam Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Dart Express Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA Affirmed Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD IND AA 3322 Affirmed Continental Warehousing LT Issuer Rating IND A- Revised Corporation Outlook to Negative Continental Warehousing Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 150 Revised Corporation Outlook to Negative Continental Warehousing TL IND A- 3047.8 Revised Corporation Outlook to Negative Jagdish Saran LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Jagdish Saran Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 65 Assigned M/S. Agarwal Jewellers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed M/S. Agarwal Jewellers Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Affirmed M/S. Agarwal Jewellers TL IND BB- 28.6 Affirmed Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 68 Assigned Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 99.5 Assigned Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 26 Assigned Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL Provisional 82 Assigned IND BB- Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 490 Assigned Samrat Irons Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 25.5 Assigned Vijay Diam LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)