Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ 160000 Assigned Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1900 Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 150 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1 59450 Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1 6550 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Ricoh India Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Upgraded from IND A1 Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 5000 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd Term Deposit IND tAAA Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA- 3500 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Debenture IND AA- 45000 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 50000 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 37700 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Debentures IND AA+ 71200 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 30000 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 30000 Assigned Megha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from Infrastructures Ltd IND A- Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1900 Upgraded from Infrastructures Ltd IND A- Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A 150 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A 59450 Upgraded from Infrastructures Ltd IND A- Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A 6550 Provisional Infrastructures Ltd Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 125.6 Assigned Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from IND A Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from IND A Sai Print & Pack LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Sai Print & Pack Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Sai Print & Pack Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 20 Provisional Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Second Loss Credit IND A(SO) 221 Affirmed Facility Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 893.9 Affirmed Shiva Cotton Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Shiva Cotton Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Shiva Cotton Industries TL IND B+ 35 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Downgraded from IND AA- Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 2500 Downgraded from IND AA- Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 15000 Downgraded from IND AA+(SO) Western U.P. Power Transmission TL IND BBB 37717.2 Assigned Co. Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.