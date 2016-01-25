Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IDBI Bank Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd CD IND A1+ 160000 Assigned
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 1900
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 150 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1 59450
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A1 6550 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Ricoh India Ltd CP IND A1+ 3000 Upgraded from
IND A1
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 5000
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IDBI Bank Ltd Term Deposit IND tAAA Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA- 3500 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Debenture IND AA- 45000 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 50000 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 37700 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Debentures IND AA+ 71200 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 30000 Assigned
IDBI Bank Ltd Bond IND AA+ 30000 Assigned
Megha Engineering & LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from
Infrastructures Ltd IND A-
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A 1900 Upgraded from
Infrastructures Ltd IND A-
Megha Engineering & Fund Based WC Limit IND A 150 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A 59450 Upgraded from
Infrastructures Ltd IND A-
Megha Engineering & NFB WC Limit IND A 6550 Provisional
Infrastructures Ltd
Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Assigned
Ratnakar Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 125.6 Assigned
Ricoh India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Upgraded from
IND A
Ricoh India Ltd NCD IND AA- 2000 Upgraded from
IND A
Sai Print & Pack LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Sai Print & Pack Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned
Sai Print & Pack Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 20 Provisional
Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Second Loss Credit IND A(SO) 221 Affirmed
Facility
Sansar Trust Sep 2013 -I Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 893.9 Affirmed
Shiva Cotton Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Shiva Cotton Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned
Shiva Cotton Industries TL IND B+ 35 Assigned
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Downgraded
from IND AA-
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 2500 Downgraded
from IND AA-
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 15000 Downgraded
from IND
AA+(SO)
Western U.P. Power Transmission TL IND BBB 37717.2 Assigned
Co. Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
