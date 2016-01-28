Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Udyog Non-FB limit IND A4+ 65 upgraded from IND A4 (increased from INR37.5m) Avi Global Plast Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 237.5 Assigned Bangalore Metro Rail CP IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Hdfc Bank Ltd certificates of deposit IND A1+ 250000 Assigned (increased from INR150bn) K Seshagiri Rao & Co Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned K Seshagiri Rao & Co Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd CP IND A1+ 400 Assigned (carved out of existing working capital facility) Nile Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 300 Affirmed Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 10 Assigned Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Udyog FB WC limit IND BB- 15 upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR12.5m) Avi Global Plast FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ 210 Assigned IND A3 B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 329.8 Assigned B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 370 Assigned IND A3+ B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/ 33 Assigned IND A3+ Bangalore Metro Rail Bonds IND AA 3000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd (part of INR5bn proposed bonds) Bangalore Metro Rail Proposed bonds IND AA 2000 Assigned Corporation Ltd (part of INR5bn proposed bonds) Global Metal And Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BB+ - Migrated from ind BB+ Hdfc Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 139630 Assigned Subordinated debt Hdfc Bank Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAAA - Assigned Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB- 39.6 Assigned Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC IND BBB-(SO) 672.4 Assigned In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd LT IND BB- - Assigned K Seshagiri Rao & Co FB WC limit IND BB+/ 40 Assigned IND A4+ K Seshagiri Rao & Co FB WC limit IND BB+/ 90 Assigned IND A4+ Nile Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 6.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR40.5m) Nile Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 400 Affirmed Nile Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 43.3 Affirmed (increased from INR9.5m) Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA 25000 Assigned Ltd. Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / 90 Assigned IND A4 Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / 35 Assigned IND A4 Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding TL limit IND B 123.2 Withdrawn Farm And Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Unsecured loan limit IND B 24.67 Withdrawn Farm And Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Supreme Housing And Hospitality Long-TL IND D 3900 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from IND BBB- (increased from INR3,100m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)