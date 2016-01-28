Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anupam Udyog Non-FB limit IND A4+ 65 upgraded from
IND A4
(increased from INR37.5m)
Avi Global Plast Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 237.5 Assigned
Bangalore Metro Rail CP IND A1+ 1500 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Hdfc Bank Ltd certificates of deposit IND A1+ 250000 Assigned
(increased from INR150bn)
K Seshagiri Rao & Co Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
K Seshagiri Rao & Co Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Mahindra Bebanco Developers Ltd CP IND A1+ 400 Assigned
(carved out of existing working capital facility)
Nile Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 300 Affirmed
Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 10 Assigned
Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 15 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anupam Udyog FB WC limit IND BB- 15 upgraded from
IND B+
(increased from INR12.5m)
Avi Global Plast FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ 210 Assigned
IND A3
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 329.8 Assigned
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/ 370 Assigned
IND A3+
B. L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB/ 33 Assigned
IND A3+
Bangalore Metro Rail Bonds IND AA 3000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
(part of INR5bn proposed bonds)
Bangalore Metro Rail Proposed bonds IND AA 2000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
(part of INR5bn proposed bonds)
Global Metal And Energy Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loan IND BB+ - Migrated from
ind BB+
Hdfc Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 139630 Assigned
Subordinated debt
Hdfc Bank Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAAA - Assigned
Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB- 39.6 Assigned
Ifmr Capital 2015 Series A1 PTC IND BBB-(SO) 672.4 Assigned
In-Style Embroideries Pvt Ltd LT IND BB- - Assigned
K Seshagiri Rao & Co FB WC limit IND BB+/ 40 Assigned
IND A4+
K Seshagiri Rao & Co FB WC limit IND BB+/ 90 Assigned
IND A4+
Nile Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 6.7 Affirmed
(reduced from INR40.5m)
Nile Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 400 Affirmed
Nile Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 43.3 Affirmed
(increased from INR9.5m)
Ongc Mangalore Petrochemicals NCD IND AAA 25000 Assigned
Ltd.
Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / 90 Assigned
IND A4
Sahil Polyplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / 35 Assigned
IND A4
Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding TL limit IND B 123.2 Withdrawn
Farm And Hatcheries Pvt Ltd
Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Unsecured loan limit IND B 24.67 Withdrawn
Farm And Hatcheries Pvt Ltd
Supreme Housing And Hospitality Long-TL IND D 3900 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from IND BBB-
(increased from INR3,100m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)