Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Short-TL IND D 455 Withdrawn (suspended) Poddar Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 140 Affirmed (reduced from INR430m) Premier (I) Bearings Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 10 Assigned R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Affirmed Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1380 Assigned Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4 105 Affirmed (increased from INR85m) Suashish Diamonds Ltd FB limits IND A2 5250 Withdrawn (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 700 Affirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 250 Assigned Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 555 Assigned Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit IND BBB- 100 Provisional Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 500 Assigned Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 175.8 Assigned Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BBB 250 Provisional Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 44.2 Assigned Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 5 Assigned IND A4+ Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Long-TL I IND C 1638 Withdrawn (suspended) Mudra Lifestyle Ltd CC limits IND C 1280 Withdrawn (suspended) Mudra Lifestyle Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn (suspended) Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Long-TL II IND D 290 Withdrawn (suspended) Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 400 Withdrawn (suspended) Nspira Management Services Pvt NCDs IND A- 4000 Assigned Ltd Poddar Global Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB Assigned Poddar Global Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB/ 300 Assigned IND A2 Premier (I) Bearings Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Assigned Premier (I) Bearings Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 60 Assigned R.V.R. Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded from IND D R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND B- 10 Upgraded from IND D (reduced from INR27.3m) R.V.R. Technologies Ltd FB limits IND B- 45 Upgraded from IND C (increased from INR30m) Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 500 Assigned Shree Krishna Steels LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed Shree Krishna Steels Non-FB facility IND BB+/ 803 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR550m) Shukrana Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Shukrana Impex Pvt Ltd WC facility IND B+/ 50 Assigned IND A4 South East U.P. Power Senior project Bk loans IND BB- 371.3 Downgraded Transmission Co. Ltd from IND BBB Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Affirmed Vijay Textiles Ltd LT Issuer rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND D Vijay Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 835.8 Upgraded from IND D (reduced from INR956.7m) Vijay Textiles Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 565.7 Upgraded IND A4 from IND D Vijay Textiles Ltd NFB WC limits IND B+/ 10 Upgraded IND A4 from IND D ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.