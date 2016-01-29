Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Short-TL IND D 455 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Poddar Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 140 Affirmed
(reduced from INR430m)
Premier (I) Bearings Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 10 Assigned
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Affirmed
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1380 Assigned
Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4 105 Affirmed
(increased from INR85m)
Suashish Diamonds Ltd FB limits IND A2 5250 Withdrawn
(suspended)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB 700 Affirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 250 Assigned
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 555 Assigned
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit IND BBB- 100 Provisional
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 500 Assigned
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 175.8 Assigned
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits IND BBB 250 Provisional
Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 44.2 Assigned
Light Craft And Sound Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB-/ 5 Assigned
IND A4+
Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Long-TL I IND C 1638 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mudra Lifestyle Ltd CC limits IND C 1280 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mudra Lifestyle Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Long-TL II IND D 290 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Mudra Lifestyle Ltd Non-FB limit IND D 400 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Nspira Management Services Pvt NCDs IND A- 4000 Assigned
Ltd
Poddar Global Pvt Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB Assigned
Poddar Global Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit IND BBB/ 300 Assigned
IND A2
Premier (I) Bearings Ltd LT Issuer rating IND BBB- Assigned
Premier (I) Bearings Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 60 Assigned
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Upgraded
from
IND D
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND B- 10 Upgraded
from
IND D
(reduced from INR27.3m)
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd FB limits IND B- 45 Upgraded
from
IND C
(increased from INR30m)
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned
Rohan Builders India Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 500 Assigned
Shree Krishna Steels LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Affirmed
Shree Krishna Steels Non-FB facility IND BB+/ 803 Affirmed
IND A4+
(increased from INR550m)
Shukrana Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Shukrana Impex Pvt Ltd WC facility IND B+/ 50 Assigned
IND A4
South East U.P. Power Senior project Bk loans IND BB- 371.3 Downgraded
Transmission Co. Ltd from IND BBB
Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Sri Bhaskar Contractors Company FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Affirmed
Vijay Textiles Ltd LT Issuer rating IND B+ Upgraded
from
IND D
Vijay Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 835.8 Upgraded
from
IND D
(reduced from INR956.7m)
Vijay Textiles Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 565.7 Upgraded
IND A4 from
IND D
Vijay Textiles Ltd NFB WC limits IND B+/ 10 Upgraded
IND A4 from
IND D
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
