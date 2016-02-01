Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Firestar International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2+ 21500 Assigned
Firestar International Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 3100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Firestar International Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 21500 Assigned
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Genix Automation Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 160 Withdrawn
Nichem Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Nichem Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Assigned
Nichem Industries Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 40 Assigned
IND BB
Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 500 Assigned
Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 100 Assigned
Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd TL IND D 1161 Assigned
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 780 Withdrawn
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 780 Withdrawn
Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 532.5 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)