Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 2, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganpati Rice Mills Fund Based WC IND A4 250 Affirmed
Globiz Exim NFB IND A3 1500 Suspended
J.K Impex WC IND A4 60 Withdrawn
Moonak Ispat Udyog FBL IND A4 40 Suspended
Orix Auto Infrastructure Short-TL IND A1+ 400 Affirmed
Services
Orix Auto Infrastructure FBL IND A1+ 2200 Affirmed
Services
Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A1+ 100 Affirmed
Services
Owens-Corning India WC IND A1+ 765 Affirmed
Pc Jeweller CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned
Punjab National Bank CD IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed
Riddhi Steel & Tube NFB IND A3 90 Assigned
Sandhar Technologies CP IND A1+ 200 Assigned
Vaishno International Non-FB limits IND A4+ 53.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganpati Rice Mills Outstanding TL IND B 30.1 Affirmed
Globiz Exim LT Issue IND BBB- - Suspended
Idl Speciality Chemicals NCD IND A+ 500 Affirmed
J.K Impex LT Issuer Rating IND B- - Withdrawn
Magma Fincorp NCD IND AA- 2500 Assigned
Mita India TL IND A- 50.98 Affirmed
Mita India Fund Based WC IND A- 225 Affirmed
Mita India NFB IND A- 85 Affirmed
Moonak Ispat Udyog LT Issuer Rating IND B - Withdrawn
Nif TL IND BBB 200 Suspended
Nif FBL IND BBB 180 Suspended
Nif NFB IND BBB 4 Suspended
Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AAA 3856 Upgraded from
Services AA+
Punjab National Bank Additional Tier I IND AA+ 15000 Affirmed
Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA 30000 Affirmed
Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Affirmed
subordinated bonds
Punjab National Bank Senior Infrastructure IND AAA 20000 Affirmed
bonds
Riddhi Steel & Tube Long-TL IND BBB- 30 Assigned
Riddhi Steel & Tube FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 260 Assigned
Riddhi Steel & Tube FB Fac Provisional I50 Assigned
BBB-/IND A3
Sandhar Technologies TL IND A+ 1193.4 Assigned
Sandhar Technologies NFB WC IND A+ - Assigned
Sandhar Technologies FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1112 Assigned
Sharmanji Yarns FBL IND BBB- 800 Suspended
Sharmanji Yarns NFB IND BBB- 32.1 Suspended
Sharmanji Yarns Term Loas IND BBB- 1073 Suspended
Vaishno International LT Issuer Ratin IND BB+ 150.5 Suspended
Vaishno International FB limits IND BB+ 385 Suspended
West Gujarat Expressway NCD IND AA- 1412.6 Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)