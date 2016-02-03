Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganpati Rice Mills Fund Based WC IND A4 250 Affirmed Globiz Exim NFB IND A3 1500 Suspended J.K Impex WC IND A4 60 Withdrawn Moonak Ispat Udyog FBL IND A4 40 Suspended Orix Auto Infrastructure Short-TL IND A1+ 400 Affirmed Services Orix Auto Infrastructure FBL IND A1+ 2200 Affirmed Services Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A1+ 100 Affirmed Services Owens-Corning India WC IND A1+ 765 Affirmed Pc Jeweller CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Punjab National Bank CD IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed Riddhi Steel & Tube NFB IND A3 90 Assigned Sandhar Technologies CP IND A1+ 200 Assigned Vaishno International Non-FB limits IND A4+ 53.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganpati Rice Mills Outstanding TL IND B 30.1 Affirmed Globiz Exim LT Issue IND BBB- - Suspended Idl Speciality Chemicals NCD IND A+ 500 Affirmed J.K Impex LT Issuer Rating IND B- - Withdrawn Magma Fincorp NCD IND AA- 2500 Assigned Mita India TL IND A- 50.98 Affirmed Mita India Fund Based WC IND A- 225 Affirmed Mita India NFB IND A- 85 Affirmed Moonak Ispat Udyog LT Issuer Rating IND B - Withdrawn Nif TL IND BBB 200 Suspended Nif FBL IND BBB 180 Suspended Nif NFB IND BBB 4 Suspended Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AAA 3856 Upgraded from Services AA+ Punjab National Bank Additional Tier I IND AA+ 15000 Affirmed Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA 30000 Affirmed Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Affirmed subordinated bonds Punjab National Bank Senior Infrastructure IND AAA 20000 Affirmed bonds Riddhi Steel & Tube Long-TL IND BBB- 30 Assigned Riddhi Steel & Tube FB Fac IND BBB-/IND 260 Assigned Riddhi Steel & Tube FB Fac Provisional I50 Assigned BBB-/IND A3 Sandhar Technologies TL IND A+ 1193.4 Assigned Sandhar Technologies NFB WC IND A+ - Assigned Sandhar Technologies FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1112 Assigned Sharmanji Yarns FBL IND BBB- 800 Suspended Sharmanji Yarns NFB IND BBB- 32.1 Suspended Sharmanji Yarns Term Loas IND BBB- 1073 Suspended Vaishno International LT Issuer Ratin IND BB+ 150.5 Suspended Vaishno International FB limits IND BB+ 385 Suspended West Gujarat Expressway NCD IND AA- 1412.6 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)