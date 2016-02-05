Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 4, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Firestar International Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 1920 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 113 Assigned
Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A2 85 Affirmed
(reduced from INR95m)
Odisha State Civil Supplies ST Bk loan IND A1 1000 Withdrawn
Corporation (suspended)
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1800 Assigned
Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 208.1 Assigned
Western India Cashew Company Non-FB Fac IND A3 6.89 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Ambica Chemicals LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Ambica Chemicals Long-TL IND B 42.2 Assigned
Ambica Chemicals FB Fac IND B / 23.8 Assigned
IND A4
Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Firestar International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- / 18090 Assigned
IND A2+
*Includes Non-fund based sublimit of INR1.2bn
Firestar International Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A- / 4590 Provisional
IND A2+
India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1079.6 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.8 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 35.63 Assigned
facility
Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 359.2 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 149 Assigned
IND A3
Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed
Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 177.5 Affirmed
IND A2
Odisha State Civil Supplies CC limit IND A- 44000 Withdrawn
Corporation (suspended)
Orix Leasing & Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Upgraded from
Services India Ltd IND AA+
Orix Leasing & Financial NCDs IND AAA 1200 Assigned
Services India Ltd
Orix Leasing & Financial LT Bk loans IND AAA 4200 Upgraded from
Services India Ltd IND AA+
Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 6710 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd Term-loan limits IND AA- 4790 Assigned
Penna Cement Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ 1700 Assigned
IND A1+
Rajshree Educational Trust TL IND BB 540 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Samriddhi Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Samriddhi Rice Mill TL limit IND BB- 15 Assigned
Samriddhi Rice Mill FB limit IND BB- 70 Assigned
Samriddhi Rice Mill FB limit IND BB- 5 Provisional
Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 60 Assigned
Western India Cashew Company LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Western India Cashew Company Long-TL IND BBB- 89.04 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Western India Cashew Company FB Fac IND BBB-/ 544.81 Assigned
Pvt Ltd IND A3
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
