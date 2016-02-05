Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Firestar International Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 1920 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 113 Assigned Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A2 85 Affirmed (reduced from INR95m) Odisha State Civil Supplies ST Bk loan IND A1 1000 Withdrawn Corporation (suspended) Penna Cement Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1800 Assigned Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 208.1 Assigned Western India Cashew Company Non-FB Fac IND A3 6.89 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Chemicals LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Ambica Chemicals Long-TL IND B 42.2 Assigned Ambica Chemicals FB Fac IND B / 23.8 Assigned IND A4 Firestar International Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Firestar International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- / 18090 Assigned IND A2+ *Includes Non-fund based sublimit of INR1.2bn Firestar International Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A- / 4590 Provisional IND A2+ India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Series A PTC IND A(SO) 1079.6 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Liquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 10.8 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - XXI Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 35.63 Assigned facility Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 359.2 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ 149 Assigned IND A3 Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Affirmed Mainetti (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 177.5 Affirmed IND A2 Odisha State Civil Supplies CC limit IND A- 44000 Withdrawn Corporation (suspended) Orix Leasing & Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Upgraded from Services India Ltd IND AA+ Orix Leasing & Financial NCDs IND AAA 1200 Assigned Services India Ltd Orix Leasing & Financial LT Bk loans IND AAA 4200 Upgraded from Services India Ltd IND AA+ Penna Cement Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 6710 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd Term-loan limits IND AA- 4790 Assigned Penna Cement Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ 1700 Assigned IND A1+ Rajshree Educational Trust TL IND BB 540 Withdrawn (suspended) Samriddhi Rice Mill LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill TL limit IND BB- 15 Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill FB limit IND BB- 70 Assigned Samriddhi Rice Mill FB limit IND BB- 5 Provisional Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Sunrise Timply Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 60 Assigned Western India Cashew Company LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Western India Cashew Company Long-TL IND BBB- 89.04 Assigned Pvt Ltd Western India Cashew Company FB Fac IND BBB-/ 544.81 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.