Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned M.G. Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 35.5 Assigned M.G. Industries NFB WC Limit IND A4 5 Assigned Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 2789 Assigned Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 2000 Provisional Sindhu Trade Links Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 125 Assigned Sri Balaji Traders Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned Sri Balaji Traders NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned Visitor Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Central Transport Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Arya Central Transport Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 88.61 Withdrawn Arya Central Transport Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn Arya Central Transport Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn Arya Central Transport Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 90 Withdrawn Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Assigned Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 32 Assigned M.G. Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned M.G. Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 35.5 Assigned M.G. Industries TL IND B+ 19.1 Assigned Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. TL IND WD 241.1 Withdrawn Prathyusha Educational Trust Bk Loan IND WD 133.32 Withdrawn Prathyusha Educational Trust Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from IND BB- Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 210 Upgraded from IND BB- Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 77.8 Upgraded from IND BB- Sindhu Trade Links Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 2789 Assigned Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 2000 Provisional Sindhu Trade Links Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 125 Assigned SN Buildcon LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned SN Buildcon TL IND B 60 Assigned Sri Balaji Traders LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Sri Balaji Traders Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned Visitor Garments LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Visitor Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Affirmed Yogesh And Yogesh Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Yogesh And Yogesh Developers TL IND BB- 100 Provisional ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)