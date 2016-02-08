Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 150 Assigned
Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned
Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
M.G. Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 35.5 Assigned
M.G. Industries NFB WC Limit IND A4 5 Assigned
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 2789 Assigned
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 2000 Provisional
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 125 Assigned
Sri Balaji Traders Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 60 Assigned
Sri Balaji Traders NFB WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned
Visitor Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arya Central Transport Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Arya Central Transport Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 88.61 Withdrawn
Arya Central Transport Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn
Arya Central Transport Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 600 Withdrawn
Arya Central Transport Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 90 Withdrawn
Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 150 Assigned
Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Assigned
Ion Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 32 Assigned
M.G. Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
M.G. Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 35.5 Assigned
M.G. Industries TL IND B+ 19.1 Assigned
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Prabhatam Advertising Pvt. Ltd. TL IND WD 241.1 Withdrawn
Prathyusha Educational Trust Bk Loan IND WD 133.32 Withdrawn
Prathyusha Educational Trust Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Upgraded from
IND BB-
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 210 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Sarthak Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 77.8 Upgraded from
IND BB-
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 2789 Assigned
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 2000 Provisional
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 125 Assigned
SN Buildcon LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
SN Buildcon TL IND B 60 Assigned
Sri Balaji Traders LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Sri Balaji Traders Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 60 Assigned
Visitor Garments LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed
Visitor Garments Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Affirmed
Yogesh And Yogesh Developers LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Yogesh And Yogesh Developers TL IND BB- 100 Provisional
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
