Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned
Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 500 Suspended
Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 100 Suspended
Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 450 Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 670 Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 177.5 Suspended
Minda Sai Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 280 Suspended
Minda Sai Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 40 Suspended
Premier Poultry Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 74 Assigned
Premier Poultry Products Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 20 Assigned
Coastal Oil And Gas Bk Loan IND D 6418.5 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 500 Suspended
Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 100 Suspended
Kiri Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Kiri Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 1700 Withdrawn
Kiri Industries Ltd NCD IND WD 1000 Withdrawn
Kiri Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 365 Withdrawn
Kiri Industries Ltd TL IND WD 666.4 Withdrawn
Kvk Bio Energy Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan IND D 50 Downgraded
from IND C
Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 450 Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 670 Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 177.5 Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd TL IND BBB 183 Suspended
Minda Sai Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Minda Sai Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 280 Suspended
Minda Sai Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 40 Suspended
Minda Sai Ltd TL IND BBB 33.3 Suspended
Premier Poultry Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Premier Poultry Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 74 Assigned
Premier Poultry Products Ltd TL IND BB+ 26.6 Assigned
Sai Construction Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sai Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 900 Withdrawn
Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 1100 Suspended
Shree Shyam Pulp And Board LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended
Mills Ltd
Shree Shyam Pulp And Board Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2559.8 Suspended
Mills Ltd
Shree Shyam Pulp And Board NFB WC Limit IND D 700 Suspended
Mills Ltd
Shree Shyam Pulp And Board TL IND D 3427.5 Suspended
Mills Ltd
Sterling Tools Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sterling Tools Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 650 Withdrawn
Sterling Tools Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 650 Withdrawn
Sterling Tools Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 270 Withdrawn
Sterling Tools Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 270 Withdrawn
Sterling Tools Ltd TL IND WD 284.5 Withdrawn
Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn
Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 2.5 Withdrawn
Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 40 Withdrawn
Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended
Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 3500 Suspended
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
