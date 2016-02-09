Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 500 Suspended Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 100 Suspended Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 450 Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 670 Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 177.5 Suspended Minda Sai Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A2 280 Suspended Minda Sai Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A2 40 Suspended Premier Poultry Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 74 Assigned Premier Poultry Products Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Aaditya Finechem Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 20 Assigned Coastal Oil And Gas Bk Loan IND D 6418.5 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 500 Suspended Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 100 Suspended Kiri Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Kiri Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 1700 Withdrawn Kiri Industries Ltd NCD IND WD 1000 Withdrawn Kiri Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 365 Withdrawn Kiri Industries Ltd TL IND WD 666.4 Withdrawn Kvk Bio Energy Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan IND D 50 Downgraded from IND C Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 450 Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 670 Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 177.5 Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd TL IND BBB 183 Suspended Minda Sai Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Minda Sai Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 280 Suspended Minda Sai Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 40 Suspended Minda Sai Ltd TL IND BBB 33.3 Suspended Premier Poultry Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Premier Poultry Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 74 Assigned Premier Poultry Products Ltd TL IND BB+ 26.6 Assigned Sai Construction Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sai Construction Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 900 Withdrawn Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 1100 Suspended Shree Shyam Pulp And Board LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Mills Ltd Shree Shyam Pulp And Board Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2559.8 Suspended Mills Ltd Shree Shyam Pulp And Board NFB WC Limit IND D 700 Suspended Mills Ltd Shree Shyam Pulp And Board TL IND D 3427.5 Suspended Mills Ltd Sterling Tools Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sterling Tools Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 650 Withdrawn Sterling Tools Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 650 Withdrawn Sterling Tools Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 270 Withdrawn Sterling Tools Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 270 Withdrawn Sterling Tools Ltd TL IND WD 284.5 Withdrawn Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 2.5 Withdrawn Tristar Tradelinks Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 40 Withdrawn Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Suspended Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 3500 Suspended ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.