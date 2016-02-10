Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 160 Affirmed
Emitec Emission Control NFB WC Limit IND A1 20 Suspended
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned
Guru Kirpa Tex Fab Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned
Hindustan Ferro Alloy NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Affirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 650 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 2650 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Skills Development NFB WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 30 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
M/S Dhru Motors Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 135 Assigned
NS Mint Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 130 Affirmed
NS Mint Products Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 2 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 690 Withdrawn
Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 690 Withdrawn
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1412.5 Affirmed
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 275.8 Affirmed
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 37.5 Affirmed
IND BBB
Colour Roof India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Colour Roof India Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 211 Withdrawn
Colour Roof India Ltd CC IND WD 260 Withdrawn
Colour Roof India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 490 Withdrawn
Emitec Emission Control LT Issuer Rating IND A- Suspended
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Emitec Emission Control CC IND A- 60 Suspended
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Emitec Emission Control TL IND A- 170 Suspended
Technologies India Pvt Ltd
Govind Rubber Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Govind Rubber Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 550 Withdrawn
Govind Rubber Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 550 Withdrawn
Govind Rubber Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn
Govind Rubber Ltd TL IND WD 329.6 Withdrawn
Guru Kirpa Tex Fab LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Guru Kirpa Tex Fab Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned
Guru Kirpa Tex Fab TL IND B+ 25 Assigned
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 38.1 Withdrawn
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 875 Withdrawn
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 1147.5 Withdrawn
Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 1100 Withdrawn
Hindustan Ferro Alloy LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Ferro Alloy Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 180 Affirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Ferro Alloy TL IND WD 4 Affirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 650 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology NFB WC Limit IND A+ 2650 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology TL IND A+ 1200 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology TL IND A+ 400 Affirmed
Services Ltd
IL&FS Education And Technology Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 450 Affirmed
Services Ltd IND A+
IL&FS Skills Development NFB WC Limit IND A+(SO) 30 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Leaseplan India Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND AAA(SO) 8300 Affirmed
M/S Dhru Motors LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
M/S Dhru Motors Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 135 Assigned
Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed
Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 130 Affirmed
Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 15.3 Affirmed
Shivam Mobile Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Shivam Mobile Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Assigned
Tristar Retail Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Tristar Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 225 Withdrawn
Tristar Retail Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5 Withdrawn
Tristar Retail Ltd TL IND WD 152.9 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)