Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Beekay Steel Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 160 Affirmed Emitec Emission Control NFB WC Limit IND A1 20 Suspended Technologies India Pvt Ltd Ford Credit India Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Assigned Guru Kirpa Tex Fab Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned Hindustan Ferro Alloy NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 65 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 650 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 2650 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Skills Development NFB WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 30 Affirmed Corporation Ltd M/S Dhru Motors Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 135 Assigned NS Mint Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 130 Affirmed NS Mint Products Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 2 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 690 Withdrawn Bajaj Eco-Tech Products Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 690 Withdrawn Beekay Steel Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Affirmed Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 1412.5 Affirmed Beekay Steel Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 275.8 Affirmed Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 37.5 Affirmed IND BBB Colour Roof India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Colour Roof India Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 211 Withdrawn Colour Roof India Ltd CC IND WD 260 Withdrawn Colour Roof India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 490 Withdrawn Emitec Emission Control LT Issuer Rating IND A- Suspended Technologies India Pvt Ltd Emitec Emission Control CC IND A- 60 Suspended Technologies India Pvt Ltd Emitec Emission Control TL IND A- 170 Suspended Technologies India Pvt Ltd Govind Rubber Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Govind Rubber Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 550 Withdrawn Govind Rubber Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 550 Withdrawn Govind Rubber Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn Govind Rubber Ltd TL IND WD 329.6 Withdrawn Guru Kirpa Tex Fab LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Guru Kirpa Tex Fab Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Guru Kirpa Tex Fab TL IND B+ 25 Assigned Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 38.1 Withdrawn Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 875 Withdrawn Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 1147.5 Withdrawn Hind Terminals Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 1100 Withdrawn Hindustan Ferro Alloy LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Hindustan Ferro Alloy Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 180 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Hindustan Ferro Alloy TL IND WD 4 Affirmed Industries Pvt Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 650 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology NFB WC Limit IND A+ 2650 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology TL IND A+ 1200 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology TL IND A+ 400 Affirmed Services Ltd IL&FS Education And Technology Fund Based WC Limit Provisional 450 Affirmed Services Ltd IND A+ IL&FS Skills Development NFB WC Limit IND A+(SO) 30 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Leaseplan India Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND AAA(SO) 8300 Affirmed M/S Dhru Motors LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned M/S Dhru Motors Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 135 Assigned Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 130 Affirmed Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 15.3 Affirmed Shivam Mobile Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Shivam Mobile Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Tristar Retail Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Tristar Retail Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 225 Withdrawn Tristar Retail Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 5 Withdrawn Tristar Retail Ltd TL IND WD 152.9 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)