Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1050 Assigned
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 80 Provisional
India Ltd
Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned
Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned
G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 20 Provisional
G.S. Cotton Company NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Provisional
Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 400 Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 2000 Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 700 Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 3870 Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 1360 Provisional
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 5250 Assigned
Il&Fs Clusters Development Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 300 Affirmed
Initiative Ltd
Il&Fs Clusters Development NFB WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 150 Affirmed
Initiative Ltd
Indian Art Gallery Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 550 Affirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 1200 Affirmed
Rural Electrification Debentures IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 380 Assigned
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 754 Assigned
Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned
Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Provisional
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Steel & Tube Mills LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Advance Steel & Tube Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Advance Steel & Tube Mills NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 360 Withdrawn
Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 360 Withdrawn
Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 236.7 Withdrawn
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 710 Assigned
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 80 Provisional
India Ltd
Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL IND A- 350 Assigned
India Ltd
Avaya Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Avaya Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn
Avaya Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd TL IND WD 28.1 Withdrawn
Chiripal Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Chiripal Industries Ltd CC IND WD 1037 Withdrawn
Chiripal Industries Ltd CC IND WD 1037 Withdrawn
Chiripal Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 690 Withdrawn
Chiripal Industries Ltd TL IND WD 1334.6 Withdrawn
Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn
Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn
Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 700 Withdrawn
Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd TL IND WD 720 Withdrawn
Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 72.04 Withdrawn
Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 204.7 Withdrawn
Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd TL IND WD 319.78 Withdrawn
Dignity Innovations LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Dignity Innovations Bk Loan IND WD 5.8 Withdrawn
Dignity Innovations Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 105 Withdrawn
Dignity Innovations Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 105 Withdrawn
Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 80 Withdrawn
Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd TL IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Assigned
Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 9.6 Assigned
G.S. Cotton Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Assigned
G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 20 Provisional
Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 400 Assigned
Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Bk Loan IND B+ 122.12 Assigned
Trust
Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Bk Loan IND B+ 142.16 Assigned
Trust
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 3870 Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 1360 Provisional
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 5250 Assigned
Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 153.1 Assigned
Il&Fs Clusters Development Fund Based WC Limit IND A+(SO) 300 Affirmed
Initiative Ltd
Il&Fs Clusters Development NFB WC Limit IND A+(SO) 150 Affirmed
Initiative Ltd
Indian Art Gallery LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Indian Art Gallery Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned
Kbr Commodities LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Kbr Commodities Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned
Kbr Commodities TL IND BB 17 Assigned
Lap Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Lap Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 220 Withdrawn
Lizer Cylinders Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Lizer Cylinders Ltd Debentures IND WD 126.5 Withdrawn
Lizer Cylinders Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Withdrawn
Lizer Cylinders Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn
Lizer Cylinders Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn
Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn
Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn
Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 2200 Assigned
Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 290.8 Assigned
Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 258.6 Provisional
Mudremane Coffee Curers LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Mudremane Coffee Curers Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn
Nadahalli Agro International LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Nadahalli Agro International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Nadahalli Agro International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 75 Withdrawn
Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 285 Withdrawn
Ninestars Information LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd
Ninestars Information Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 155 Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd
Ninestars Information Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 155 Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd
Ninestars Information NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd
Ninestars Information TL IND WD 19.1 Withdrawn
Technologies Ltd
Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Om Namah Shivay Trading Company Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 75 Withdrawn
Om Namah Shivay Trading Company TL IND WD 21.1 Withdrawn
Omr Mall Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Omr Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 950 Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 190 Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 85 Withdrawn
Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd TL IND WD 31.6 Withdrawn
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 550 Affirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 1200 Affirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 0.84 Affirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 18.8 Provisional
Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC IND WD 130 Withdrawn
Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC IND WD 130 Withdrawn
Rural Electrification LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Rural Electrification Other IND AAA 365000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd
Sew-Navayuga Barwani Tollways Bk Loan IND WD 291.6 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sew-Navayuga Barwani Tollways Bk Loan IND WD 5305.1 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sks Hospital India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sks Hospital India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn
Southern Cargo Carriers (I) LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Southern Cargo Carriers (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 140 Withdrawn
Southern Cargo Carriers (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 140 Withdrawn
Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn
Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned
Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 380 Assigned
Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned
Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Assigned
Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Provisional
Sundial Mining And Metals Llp LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sundial Mining And Metals Llp Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Sundial Mining And Metals Llp Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Sunfab LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Sunfab Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Sunfab Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn
Sunfab TL IND WD 60 Withdrawn
Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn
Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn
Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn
Udpl Dena India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Udpl Dena India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn
Udpl Dena India Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 120 Withdrawn
Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Ltd
Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 57.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit IND WD 180 Withdrawn
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
