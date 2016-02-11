Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 1050 Assigned India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NFB WC Limit IND A2+ 80 Provisional India Ltd Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Assigned Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 20 Provisional G.S. Cotton Company NFB WC Limit IND A4 40 Provisional Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 400 Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 2000 Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd CP IND A1 700 Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1 3870 Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A1 1360 Provisional Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1 5250 Assigned Il&Fs Clusters Development Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 300 Affirmed Initiative Ltd Il&Fs Clusters Development NFB WC Limit IND A1+(SO) 150 Affirmed Initiative Ltd Indian Art Gallery Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3 550 Affirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 1200 Affirmed Rural Electrification Debentures IND A1+ 150000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 380 Assigned Srr Projects Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 754 Assigned Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 50 Provisional LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Steel & Tube Mills LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Advance Steel & Tube Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Advance Steel & Tube Mills NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 360 Withdrawn Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 360 Withdrawn Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Alliance Minerals Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 236.7 Withdrawn Anand Teknow Aids Engineering LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 710 Assigned India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 80 Provisional India Ltd Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL IND A- 350 Assigned India Ltd Avaya Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Avaya Industries Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn Avaya Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 500 Withdrawn Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd TL IND WD 28.1 Withdrawn Chiripal Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Chiripal Industries Ltd CC IND WD 1037 Withdrawn Chiripal Industries Ltd CC IND WD 1037 Withdrawn Chiripal Industries Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 690 Withdrawn Chiripal Industries Ltd TL IND WD 1334.6 Withdrawn Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 400 Withdrawn Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 700 Withdrawn Chiripal Polyfilms Ltd TL IND WD 720 Withdrawn Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 72.04 Withdrawn Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 204.7 Withdrawn Cil Nova Petrochemical Ltd TL IND WD 319.78 Withdrawn Dignity Innovations LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Dignity Innovations Bk Loan IND WD 5.8 Withdrawn Dignity Innovations Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 105 Withdrawn Dignity Innovations Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 105 Withdrawn Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 80 Withdrawn Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd TL IND WD 20 Withdrawn Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Assigned Element Chemilink Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 9.6 Assigned G.S. Cotton Company LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Assigned G.S. Cotton Company Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 20 Provisional Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Goodwin Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 400 Assigned Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Bk Loan IND B+ 122.12 Assigned Trust Gopal Chakraborty Charitable Bk Loan IND B+ 142.16 Assigned Trust Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A- Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A- 3870 Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A- 1360 Provisional Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A- 5250 Assigned Hpl Electric & Power Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 153.1 Assigned Il&Fs Clusters Development Fund Based WC Limit IND A+(SO) 300 Affirmed Initiative Ltd Il&Fs Clusters Development NFB WC Limit IND A+(SO) 150 Affirmed Initiative Ltd Indian Art Gallery LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Indian Art Gallery Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 100 Assigned Kbr Commodities LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Kbr Commodities Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 230 Assigned Kbr Commodities TL IND BB 17 Assigned Lap Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Lap Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Loan IND WD 220 Withdrawn Lizer Cylinders Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Lizer Cylinders Ltd Debentures IND WD 126.5 Withdrawn Lizer Cylinders Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 110 Withdrawn Lizer Cylinders Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn Lizer Cylinders Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 260 Withdrawn Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 70 Withdrawn Macons Infratech Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 2200 Assigned Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 290.8 Assigned Markdata Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 258.6 Provisional Mudremane Coffee Curers LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Mudremane Coffee Curers Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 250 Withdrawn Nadahalli Agro International LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Nadahalli Agro International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Nadahalli Agro International Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 75 Withdrawn Ndv Enterprise Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 285 Withdrawn Ninestars Information LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Ninestars Information Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 155 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Ninestars Information Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 155 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Ninestars Information NFB WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Ninestars Information TL IND WD 19.1 Withdrawn Technologies Ltd Om Namah Shivay Trading Company LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Om Namah Shivay Trading Company Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 75 Withdrawn Om Namah Shivay Trading Company TL IND WD 21.1 Withdrawn Omr Mall Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Omr Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 950 Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 190 Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 85 Withdrawn Pawar Electro Systems Pvt. Ltd TL IND WD 31.6 Withdrawn Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Affirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 550 Affirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB- 1200 Affirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 0.84 Affirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 18.8 Provisional Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC IND WD 130 Withdrawn Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd CC IND WD 130 Withdrawn Rural Electrification LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Other IND AAA 365000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Sew-Navayuga Barwani Tollways Bk Loan IND WD 291.6 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sew-Navayuga Barwani Tollways Bk Loan IND WD 5305.1 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sks Hospital India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sks Hospital India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn Southern Cargo Carriers (I) LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Southern Cargo Carriers (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 140 Withdrawn Southern Cargo Carriers (I) Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 140 Withdrawn Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn Srinivasan Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 150 Withdrawn Srr Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Assigned Srr Projects Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 380 Assigned Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Assigned Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 100 Assigned Sumeru Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 50 Provisional Sundial Mining And Metals Llp LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sundial Mining And Metals Llp Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Sundial Mining And Metals Llp Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 100 Withdrawn Sunfab LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Sunfab Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn Sunfab Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 37.5 Withdrawn Sunfab TL IND WD 60 Withdrawn Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND WD 50 Withdrawn Tirupati Iron Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 20 Withdrawn Udpl Dena India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Udpl Dena India Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 30 Withdrawn Udpl Dena India Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 120 Withdrawn Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Ltd Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 57.5 Withdrawn Ltd Vijaywargi Infra Engineers Pvt NFB WC Limit IND WD 180 Withdrawn Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.