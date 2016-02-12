Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC limits IND A3+ 200 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB credit exposure IND A3+ 12 Suspended limits Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 768 Suspended Ltd Wockhardt Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 5088 Affirmed (increased from INR2,713.0m) Wockhardt Ltd CP/ST debt programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Btt Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 121.5 Suspended Btt Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 110 Suspended Chamundeshwari Electricity Bk TL IND A 657.03 Affirmed Supply Corporation Ltd (increased from INR3,757.53m) Chamundeshwari Electricity FB WC facility IND A 500 Affirmed Supply Corporation Ltd (increased from INR300m) Chamundeshwari Electricity TL IND BB- 35 Suspended Supply Corporation Ltd Chamundeshwari Electricity FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Suspended Supply Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB 39 Suspended Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 100 Suspended IND A4+ Gmc International (Gmc) FB limit IND D 95 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 70 Suspended Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 400 Suspended IND A3 Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 4000 Suspended IND A3 Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Debt programme IND AA-(SO) 6100 Assigned Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 4500 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd WC CC limits IND BBB 270 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 101.8 Suspended Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Stand-by line of credit IND BBB / 50 Suspended IND A3+ Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt TL limits IND BB 385 Suspended Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BB / 847 Suspended Ltd IND A4+ Sahara Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 75 Assigned Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 46.7 Assigned Ltd Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt FB Fac IND BB- / 20 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Wockhardt Ltd FB limit IND AA 2375 Affirmed (increased from INR1,250.0m) Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA 5000 Assigned Wockhardt Ltd FB/ non-FB IND AA / 4662.5 Affirmed interchangeable limits IND A1+ (increased from INR2,162.5m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)