Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 11, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended
Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Suspended
Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC limits IND A3+ 200 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB credit exposure IND A3+ 12 Suspended
limits
Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 768 Suspended
Ltd
Wockhardt Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 5088 Affirmed
(increased from INR2,713.0m)
Wockhardt Ltd CP/ST debt programme IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Btt Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 121.5 Suspended
Btt Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND D 110 Suspended
Chamundeshwari Electricity Bk TL IND A 657.03 Affirmed
Supply Corporation Ltd
(increased from INR3,757.53m)
Chamundeshwari Electricity FB WC facility IND A 500 Affirmed
Supply Corporation Ltd
(increased from INR300m)
Chamundeshwari Electricity TL IND BB- 35 Suspended
Supply Corporation Ltd
Chamundeshwari Electricity FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Suspended
Supply Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BB 39 Suspended
Daya Engineering Works Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 100 Suspended
IND A4+
Gmc International (Gmc) FB limit IND D 95 Assigned
Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 70 Suspended
Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 400 Suspended
IND A3
Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ 4000 Suspended
IND A3
Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd Debt programme IND AA-(SO) 6100 Assigned
Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 4500 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd WC CC limits IND BBB 270 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 101.8 Suspended
Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Stand-by line of credit IND BBB / 50 Suspended
IND A3+
Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt TL limits IND BB 385 Suspended
Ltd
Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BB / 847 Suspended
Ltd IND A4+
Sahara Engineering Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 75 Assigned
Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt Long-TL IND BB- 46.7 Assigned
Ltd
Sansaara Weaves & Filaments Pvt FB Fac IND BB- / 20 Assigned
Ltd IND A4+
Wockhardt Ltd FB limit IND AA 2375 Affirmed
(increased from INR1,250.0m)
Wockhardt Ltd TL IND AA 5000 Assigned
Wockhardt Ltd FB/ non-FB IND AA / 4662.5 Affirmed
interchangeable limits IND A1+
(increased from INR2,162.5m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)