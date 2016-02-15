Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND A4+ 60 Assigned ITMS India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 25 Assigned NIIT Ltd CP programme (carved IND A1+ 340 Affirmed out of the FB Bk lines) NIIT Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 400 Affirmed Rameshwar Prasad Sharma NFB facility IND A4+ 65 Assigned Contractor Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Proposed NFB facility Provisional 35 Assigned Contractor IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned 3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 165 Assigned 3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ 10 Assigned IND A4 Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+/ 15 Assigned IND A4+ Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Project Bk loan IND B 4500 Upgraded from facilitie IND D Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Project Bk loan Fac IND B 1761.3 Assigned ITMS India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned ITMS India Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+/ 55 Assigned IND A4 Jai Bharat Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Jai Bharat Industries Long-TL IND B+ 42.5 Assigned Jai Bharat Industries FB WC limits IND B+/ 40 Assigned IND A4 NIIT Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed NIIT Ltd LT debt IND AA- 700 Affirmed NIIT Ltd FB WC Bk lines IND AA-/ 1000 Affirmed IND A1+ NIIT Ltd Non-FB WC Bk lines IND AA-/ 1600 Affirmed IND A1+ (reduced from INR1,860m) Rameshwar Prasad Sharma LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Contractor Rameshwar Prasad Sharma FB WC limit IND BB- / 62.5 Assigned Contractor Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 37.5 Assigned Contractor IND BB-/ Provisional IND A4+ Satia Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 1411.5 Assigned Satia Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 850 Assigned IND A3+ Satia Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 460 Assigned IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)