Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL IND A4+ 60 Assigned
ITMS India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 25 Assigned
NIIT Ltd CP programme (carved IND A1+ 340 Affirmed
out of the FB Bk lines)
NIIT Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 400 Affirmed
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma NFB facility IND A4+ 65 Assigned
Contractor
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Proposed NFB facility Provisional 35 Assigned
Contractor IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 165 Assigned
3B Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB-/ 10 Assigned
IND A4
Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+/ 15 Assigned
IND A4+
Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Project Bk loan IND B 4500 Upgraded from
facilitie IND D
Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Project Bk loan Fac IND B 1761.3 Assigned
ITMS India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
ITMS India Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+/ 55 Assigned
IND A4
Jai Bharat Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Jai Bharat Industries Long-TL IND B+ 42.5 Assigned
Jai Bharat Industries FB WC limits IND B+/ 40 Assigned
IND A4
NIIT Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
NIIT Ltd LT debt IND AA- 700 Affirmed
NIIT Ltd FB WC Bk lines IND AA-/ 1000 Affirmed
IND A1+
NIIT Ltd Non-FB WC Bk lines IND AA-/ 1600 Affirmed
IND A1+
(reduced from INR1,860m)
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Contractor
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma FB WC limit IND BB- / 62.5 Assigned
Contractor
Rameshwar Prasad Sharma Proposed FB WC limit Provisional 37.5 Assigned
Contractor IND BB-/
Provisional
IND A4+
Satia Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 1411.5 Assigned
Satia Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 850 Assigned
IND A3+
Satia Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB/ 460 Assigned
IND A3+
