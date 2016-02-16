Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Madhu Jayanti International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended
Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1300 Suspended
Ltd
Nasense Labs Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended
Nasense Labs WC limits Prov IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Suspended
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
IA Energy LT Issuer Rating IND B+ 2305.5 Suspended
Madhu Jayanti International Ltd FB limits IND BB 450 Suspended
Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limit IND BB / IND 330 Suspended
Ltd
Dutch Glass long-TL IND B+ 56.12 Assigned
Dutch Glass FB limits IND B+/IND A411.6 Assigned
IIERT Pass through IND A- 30.2 Outlook Stable
certificate
IIERT Pass through IND AA 572.9 Outlook Stable
certificate
Indian Infrastructure Equipment PTCs IND AA 175.4 Affirmed
Receivables Trust
Mfl Securitisation Trust PTCs IND AA 621.6 Outlook Stable
Mfl Securitisation Trust PTCs IND AA 19.9 Outlook Stable
Mfl Securitisation Trust Liquidity facility IND AAA 11.2 Outlook Stable
Mfl Securitisation Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 45.5 Outlook Stable
facility
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd'S FB limits IND D 350 Suspended
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd'S Non-FB limits IND D 50 Suspended
Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd'S TL IND D 401.2 Suspended
Nasense Labs TL limits IND BB+ 16.5 Suspended
Nasense Labs FB limits IND BB+ 60 Suspended
Nasense Labs TL limits Prov IND BB+ 30 Withdrawn
Nasense Labs FB WC limits Provi 'IND 60 Withdrawn
BB+'/'Prov IND
A4+
Parameswara Agencies LT Issuer rating IND B 60 Assigned
R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 75 Suspended
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 10.04 Suspended
Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Suspended
Shreyans Oil FB limit IND B/IND A4 60 Assigned
Shreyans Oil FB limit IND B+/IND A445 Assigned
Shreyans Oil TL Prov IND B 45 Assigned
Shri Balaji Institute Of LT Issuer Rating 'IND B+ 73.5 Assigned
Nursing Pvt Ltd
Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B- 48.6 Assigned
Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- 10 Assigned
Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Bk Loans IND BB- 148.02 Assigned
Educational Trust'S
Supreme Ahmednagar Karmala LT senior project Bk IND D 4050 Downgraded
Tembhurni Tollways Pvt Ltd loan from IND BB
Supreme Panvel Indapur Tollways LT senior project Bk IND D 9000 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd loan from IND B+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
