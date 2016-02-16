Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Madhu Jayanti International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Suspended Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB facility IND A4+ 1300 Suspended Ltd Nasense Labs Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Suspended Nasense Labs WC limits Prov IND A4+ 30 Withdrawn R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Suspended Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IA Energy LT Issuer Rating IND B+ 2305.5 Suspended Madhu Jayanti International Ltd FB limits IND BB 450 Suspended Coramandel Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limit IND BB / IND 330 Suspended Ltd Dutch Glass long-TL IND B+ 56.12 Assigned Dutch Glass FB limits IND B+/IND A411.6 Assigned IIERT Pass through IND A- 30.2 Outlook Stable certificate IIERT Pass through IND AA 572.9 Outlook Stable certificate Indian Infrastructure Equipment PTCs IND AA 175.4 Affirmed Receivables Trust Mfl Securitisation Trust PTCs IND AA 621.6 Outlook Stable Mfl Securitisation Trust PTCs IND AA 19.9 Outlook Stable Mfl Securitisation Trust Liquidity facility IND AAA 11.2 Outlook Stable Mfl Securitisation Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 45.5 Outlook Stable facility Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd'S FB limits IND D 350 Suspended Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd'S Non-FB limits IND D 50 Suspended Nandini Impex Pvt Ltd'S TL IND D 401.2 Suspended Nasense Labs TL limits IND BB+ 16.5 Suspended Nasense Labs FB limits IND BB+ 60 Suspended Nasense Labs TL limits Prov IND BB+ 30 Withdrawn Nasense Labs FB WC limits Provi 'IND 60 Withdrawn BB+'/'Prov IND A4+ Parameswara Agencies LT Issuer rating IND B 60 Assigned R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 75 Suspended Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 10.04 Suspended Rathna Packaging India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Suspended Shreyans Oil FB limit IND B/IND A4 60 Assigned Shreyans Oil FB limit IND B+/IND A445 Assigned Shreyans Oil TL Prov IND B 45 Assigned Shri Balaji Institute Of LT Issuer Rating 'IND B+ 73.5 Assigned Nursing Pvt Ltd Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B- 48.6 Assigned Snehal Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B- 10 Assigned Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Bk Loans IND BB- 148.02 Assigned Educational Trust'S Supreme Ahmednagar Karmala LT senior project Bk IND D 4050 Downgraded Tembhurni Tollways Pvt Ltd loan from IND BB Supreme Panvel Indapur Tollways LT senior project Bk IND D 9000 Downgraded Pvt Ltd loan from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 