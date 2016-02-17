Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 600 Suspended
Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdNon-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Lalwani Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 91 Assigned
Mgi India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 50 Assigned
National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed
Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A4 8.6 Affirmed
Pvn Tex Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 Suspended
Rcm Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 1080 Suspended
Real Image Media Technologies Non-FB limits IND A1 50 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND A2+
(increased from INR40m)
Wevin Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 270 Suspended
Xl Enterprises Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit IND tAAA 10000 Affirmed
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Agriprocessors Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A100 Affirmed
Ltd.
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 70.9 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR111.57m)
Alchemist Hospitals Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 100 Assigned
Bharat Cotton Corporation TL IND B 21.34 Suspended
Bharat Cotton Corporation FB WC limits IND B / 45 Suspended
IND A4
Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 1500 Suspended
Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd FB limits (LT/ST) IND B+/ 1220 Suspended
IND A4
Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd Non-FB limits (LT/ST) IND B+/ 520 Suspended
IND A4
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB 12 Suspended
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB / 50 Suspended
IND A4+
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND C / 391 Suspended
IND A4
Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 894.2 Suspended
Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdFB limit IND BB+ / 350 Affirmed
IND A4+
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB 50 Withdrawn
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB- 3.9 Downgraded
from IND BB-
(reduced from INR7.20m)
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB- / 200 Downgraded
IND A4+ from IND
BB/Affirmed
(increased from INR180m)
Lalwani Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB 14 Assigned
Megha Engineering & FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 100 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & NFB WC limits IND A/IND A1 2000 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 350 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Megha Engineering & non-FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 4500 Assigned
Infrastructures Ltd
Mgi India Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B+ 7.8 Assigned
Mgi India Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 40 Assigned
National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 127600 Affirmed
National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 70000 Affirmed
National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme IND AAA 25000 Affirmed
Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND B- 57.5 Affirmed
(increased from INR47.5m)
Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND B- 17.4 Affirmed
(reduced from INR19.7m)
Pvn Tex Industries TL IND B+ 2.58 Suspended
Pvn Tex Industries FB limits IND B+ 120 Suspended
Rcm Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4100 Suspended
Real Image Media Technologies TL IND A- 455.7 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND BBB+/IND
A2+
(reduced from INR486.3m)
Real Image Media Technologies FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A250 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd IND BBB+/IND
A2+
(reduced from INR295m)
Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 370.8 Affirmed
facility
Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2179.5 Affirmed
Shree Basaveshwar Sugars Ltd TL IND D 3240.6 Affirmed
Shubhang Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 85 Assigned
Soosaiya Peter Educational TrustBk loans IND BB- 93.45 Suspended
Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill TL IND B+ 20.8 Suspended
Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill FB WC limits IND B+ / 27.5 Suspended
IND A4
Terminus Infrastructures India LT loans IND BBB- 500 migrated from
Pvt Ltd 'IND BBB-
Vijay Jindal Builders Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+/ 60 Assigned
IND A4+
Wevin Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ / 200 Suspended
IND BB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
