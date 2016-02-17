Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Hospitals Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 600 Suspended Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdNon-FB limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Lalwani Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 91 Assigned Mgi India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4 50 Assigned National Housing Bank ST Bk loan programme IND A1+ 25000 Affirmed Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limit IND A4 8.6 Affirmed Pvn Tex Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 Suspended Rcm Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 1080 Suspended Real Image Media Technologies Non-FB limits IND A1 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND A2+ (increased from INR40m) Wevin Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 270 Suspended Xl Enterprises Ltd FB limits IND A4+ 60 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank LT fixed-deposit IND tAAA 10000 Affirmed programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Agriprocessors Pvt. FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A100 Affirmed Ltd. Alchemist Hospitals Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 70.9 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR111.57m) Alchemist Hospitals Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 100 Assigned Bharat Cotton Corporation TL IND B 21.34 Suspended Bharat Cotton Corporation FB WC limits IND B / 45 Suspended IND A4 Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 1500 Suspended Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd FB limits (LT/ST) IND B+/ 1220 Suspended IND A4 Cauvery Iron & Steel (I) Ltd Non-FB limits (LT/ST) IND B+/ 520 Suspended IND A4 Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB 12 Suspended Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB / 50 Suspended IND A4+ Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND C / 391 Suspended IND A4 Geodesic Techniques Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 894.2 Suspended Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery LtdFB limit IND BB+ / 350 Affirmed IND A4+ Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB 50 Withdrawn Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdTL IND BB- 3.9 Downgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR7.20m) Krishna Stone Industries Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BB- / 200 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BB/Affirmed (increased from INR180m) Lalwani Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB 14 Assigned Megha Engineering & FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 100 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & NFB WC limits IND A/IND A1 2000 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 350 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & non-FB WC limits IND A/IND A1 4500 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Mgi India Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B+ 7.8 Assigned Mgi India Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 40 Assigned National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 127600 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT debt programme IND AAA 70000 Affirmed National Housing Bank LT Bk loan programme IND AAA 25000 Affirmed Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND B- 57.5 Affirmed (increased from INR47.5m) Prashant Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND B- 17.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR19.7m) Pvn Tex Industries TL IND B+ 2.58 Suspended Pvn Tex Industries FB limits IND B+ 120 Suspended Rcm Infrastructure Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4100 Suspended Real Image Media Technologies TL IND A- 455.7 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BBB+/IND A2+ (reduced from INR486.3m) Real Image Media Technologies FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A250 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd IND BBB+/IND A2+ (reduced from INR295m) Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 370.8 Affirmed facility Sansar Trust Jan 2015 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 2179.5 Affirmed Shree Basaveshwar Sugars Ltd TL IND D 3240.6 Affirmed Shubhang Oils Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 85 Assigned Soosaiya Peter Educational TrustBk loans IND BB- 93.45 Suspended Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill TL IND B+ 20.8 Suspended Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill FB WC limits IND B+ / 27.5 Suspended IND A4 Terminus Infrastructures India LT loans IND BBB- 500 migrated from Pvt Ltd 'IND BBB- Vijay Jindal Builders Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB+/ 60 Assigned IND A4+ Wevin Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A4+ / 200 Suspended IND BB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.