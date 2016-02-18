Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Emta Coal Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 508 Withdrawn
(suspended)
J.M.A Stores Ltd Non-FB limits IND 3 Withdrawn
A4+(suspended)
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 36.2 Assigned
Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 3.5 Assigned
Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 37.5 Migrated from
(suspended) IND A4+
Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND 85 Migrated from
A4+(suspended) Provisional
IND A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avani Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 10 Withdrawn
(suspended)
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND 10 Migrated from
BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND
IND A4+(suspended) A4+
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
BB(suspended) IND BB
Bhagat Aromatics Ltd FB WC limit IND 205 Migrated from
BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND
IND A4+(suspended) A4+
Emta Coal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BBB+(suspended)
Emta Coal Ltd long-TL IND 5590.3 Withdrawn
BBB+(suspended)
Emta Coal Ltd FB limits IND 3500 Withdrawn
BBB+(suspended)
J.M.A Stores Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn
BB(suspended)
J.M.A Stores Ltd FB limits IND 235 Withdrawn
BB(suspended)
Kvm Steels Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND B- / IND 100 Migrated from
IND B-/IND
A4
Kvm Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B-(suspended) Migrated from
IND B-
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Placed on RWE
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 3500 Withdrawn
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd long-TL (reduced from IND AA+ 3000 Placed on RWE
INR4,500m)
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd long-TL (outstanding IND BB- 30 Assigned
on 31 January 2016)
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB-/Stab70 Assigned
and IND A4+
Oragadam City Developers Pvt LtdNon-FB WC facility IND D(suspend100 Migrated
from IND D
Oragadam City Developers Pvt Ltdlong-TL IND D(suspend120 Migrated from
IND D
Oragadam City Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from
IND D
Radha Krishna Industries FB WC limit IND 60 Migrated from
BB(suspended) IND BB
Radha Krishna Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from
IND BB
Radha Krishna Industries FB WC limit Provisional I30 Withdrawn
BB
Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 146.5 Assigned
Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 59.8 Assigned
Shining Star Solutions And LT Issuer Rating IND B- Affirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Spr Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from
D BB-(suspended) IND BB-/Stable
Spr Constructions FB WC limits IND 22.5 Migrated from
BB-(suspended) IND BB- and
/ IND A4+(suspended)IND A4+
Ssgr Hospital And Research FB limit IND B / IND 4.5 Migrated from
Centre Pvt. Ltd IND B/IND A4
Ssgr Hospital And Research LT Issuer Rating IND B(suspended) Migrated from
Centre Pvt. Ltd IND B
Ssgr Hospital And Research Long-TL IND B(suspen92 Migrated from
Centre Pvt. Ltd IND B
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously Assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The Withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
