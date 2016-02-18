Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emta Coal Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 508 Withdrawn (suspended) J.M.A Stores Ltd Non-FB limits IND 3 Withdrawn A4+(suspended) Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 36.2 Assigned Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 3.5 Assigned Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 37.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Spr Constructions Non-FB WC limits IND 85 Migrated from A4+(suspended) Provisional IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avani Vanijya Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 10 Withdrawn (suspended) Bhagat Aromatics Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND 10 Migrated from BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Bhagat Aromatics Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from BB(suspended) IND BB Bhagat Aromatics Ltd FB WC limit IND 205 Migrated from BB(suspended) / IND BB / IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Emta Coal Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BBB+(suspended) Emta Coal Ltd long-TL IND 5590.3 Withdrawn BBB+(suspended) Emta Coal Ltd FB limits IND 3500 Withdrawn BBB+(suspended) J.M.A Stores Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND Withdrawn BB(suspended) J.M.A Stores Ltd FB limits IND 235 Withdrawn BB(suspended) Kvm Steels Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND B- / IND 100 Migrated from IND B-/IND A4 Kvm Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B-(suspended) Migrated from IND B- Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA+ Placed on RWE Lafarge India Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA+ 3500 Withdrawn Lafarge India Pvt Ltd long-TL (reduced from IND AA+ 3000 Placed on RWE INR4,500m) Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd long-TL (outstanding IND BB- 30 Assigned on 31 January 2016) Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB-/Stab70 Assigned and IND A4+ Oragadam City Developers Pvt LtdNon-FB WC facility IND D(suspend100 Migrated from IND D Oragadam City Developers Pvt Ltdlong-TL IND D(suspend120 Migrated from IND D Oragadam City Developers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D(suspended) Migrated from IND D Radha Krishna Industries FB WC limit IND 60 Migrated from BB(suspended) IND BB Radha Krishna Industries LT Issuer Rating IND BB(suspended) Migrated from IND BB Radha Krishna Industries FB WC limit Provisional I30 Withdrawn BB Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ 146.5 Assigned Rajshri Iron Industries Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B+ 59.8 Assigned Shining Star Solutions And LT Issuer Rating IND B- Affirmed Services Pvt Ltd Spr Constructions LT Issuer Rating IND Migrated from D BB-(suspended) IND BB-/Stable Spr Constructions FB WC limits IND 22.5 Migrated from BB-(suspended) IND BB- and / IND A4+(suspended)IND A4+ Ssgr Hospital And Research FB limit IND B / IND 4.5 Migrated from Centre Pvt. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously Assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The Withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings website at www.indiaratings.co.in BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)