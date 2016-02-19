Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 15 Suspended
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Suspended
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Suspended
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 22.5 Suspended
Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. NFB WC Limit IND A4 2.5 Suspended
Ltd
Krishna Textile Process Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 31.5 Assigned
Krishna Textile Process NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Suspended
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 260 Provisional
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 75 Suspended
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1125 Provisional
Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 95 Suspended
Madhav Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned
Madhav Industries NFB WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 70 Suspended
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 130 Suspended
Parameswara Cotton Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 80 Suspended
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Suspended
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 31.5 Suspended
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1.6 Suspended
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Suspended
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Suspended
Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 84 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 2000 Affirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 1000 Provisional
Aarti Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 1500 Affirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 1000 Affirmed
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 3200 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 1290 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 2000 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 1210 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 1000 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bk Overdraft IND BBB+ 250 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial TL IND BBB+ 5000 Provisional
Corporation
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 40 Suspended
Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND B 110 Suspended
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 135.5 Suspended
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 83.9 Suspended
Calchem Industries (I) Ltd WC Demand Loan IND B+ 9.5 Suspended
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 200 Suspended
Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 436.2 Suspended
East North Interconnection Co. NCD IND AAA(SO) 9250 Assigned
Ltd
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 22.5 Suspended
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 40 Suspended
Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 27.5 Suspended
Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Ltd
Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 82.5 Suspended
Ltd
Krishna Textile Process LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned
Krishna Textile Process Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 31.5 Assigned
Krishna Textile Process TL IND BB- 7.7 Assigned
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 260 Provisional
Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Suspended
Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 95 Suspended
Madhav Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Madhav Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned
Madhav Industries TL IND B+ 148.7 Assigned
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 70 Suspended
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 130 Suspended
Mining Associates Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 224.7 Suspended
Parameswara Cotton Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned
Parameswara Cotton Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 40 Assigned
Parameswara Cotton Mills TL IND B 14 Assigned
Patna Sahib Charitable TL IND D 217.5 Assigned
Educational Trust
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned
Ltd
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 144 Assigned
Ltd
Pragati Edible Processing Pvt TL IND BB+ 86 Assigned
Ltd
Prime Gems LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Prime Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Suspended
Prime Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Provisional
Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended
Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 60 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Suspended
Seth Industrial Corporation TL IND BB+ 27.1 Suspended
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 31.5 Suspended
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- 1.6 Suspended
Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 37.2 Suspended
Tunic Fashion Apparels LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Tunic Fashion Apparels Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 30 Suspended
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 30 Suspended
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB 10 Suspended
Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 25.5 Suspended
Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned
Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 84 Assigned
Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn
Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 22.5 Withdrawn
Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 13.05 Withdrawn
Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 19.45 Withdrawn
Xpro India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
Xpro India Ltd CP IND WD 100 Withdrawn
Xpro India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 338.5 Withdrawn
Xpro India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 338.5 Withdrawn
Xpro India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 284.7 Withdrawn
Xpro India Ltd TL IND WD 635 Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)