Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended Calchem Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 15 Suspended Calchem Industries (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 10 Suspended Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Suspended Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 22.5 Suspended Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. NFB WC Limit IND A4 2.5 Suspended Ltd Krishna Textile Process Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 31.5 Assigned Krishna Textile Process NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 40 Suspended Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 260 Provisional Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 75 Suspended Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1125 Provisional Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 95 Suspended Madhav Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned Madhav Industries NFB WC Limit IND A4 20 Assigned Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A3+ 70 Suspended Mining Associates Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3+ 130 Suspended Parameswara Cotton Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Assigned Pragati Edible Processing Pvt NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 80 Suspended Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 40 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 200 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Suspended Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 31.5 Suspended Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 1.6 Suspended Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4+ 30 Suspended Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Suspended Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 84 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Affirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 2000 Affirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND AA- 1000 Provisional Aarti Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 1500 Affirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL IND AA- 1000 Affirmed Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 3200 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 1290 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 2000 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 1210 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond IND A(SO) 1000 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bk Overdraft IND BBB+ 250 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial TL IND BBB+ 5000 Provisional Corporation Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B 40 Suspended Avmark Polymers Pvt Ltd TL IND B 110 Suspended Calchem Industries (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 135.5 Suspended Calchem Industries (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 83.9 Suspended Calchem Industries (I) Ltd WC Demand Loan IND B+ 9.5 Suspended Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 200 Suspended Dhruvdesh Metasteel Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 436.2 Suspended East North Interconnection Co. NCD IND AAA(SO) 9250 Assigned Ltd Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Suspended Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 22.5 Suspended Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 40 Suspended Ehsaas Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 27.5 Suspended Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Ltd Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt. Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 82.5 Suspended Ltd Krishna Textile Process LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Assigned Krishna Textile Process Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 31.5 Assigned Krishna Textile Process TL IND BB- 7.7 Assigned Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 260 Provisional Ksr Infracon Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 40 Suspended Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 95 Suspended Madhav Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Madhav Industries Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Madhav Industries TL IND B+ 148.7 Assigned Mining Associates Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Suspended Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB 70 Suspended Mining Associates Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BBB 130 Suspended Mining Associates Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 224.7 Suspended Parameswara Cotton Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Parameswara Cotton Mills Fund Based WC Limit IND B 40 Assigned Parameswara Cotton Mills TL IND B 14 Assigned Patna Sahib Charitable TL IND D 217.5 Assigned Educational Trust Pragati Edible Processing Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Pragati Edible Processing Pvt Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 144 Assigned Ltd Pragati Edible Processing Pvt TL IND BB+ 86 Assigned Ltd Prime Gems LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Prime Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 60 Suspended Prime Gems Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 90 Provisional Pure View Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 40 Suspended Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 60 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation Fund Based WC Limit IND BB+ 200 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation NFB WC Limit IND BB+ 30 Suspended Seth Industrial Corporation TL IND BB+ 27.1 Suspended Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 31.5 Suspended Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB- 1.6 Suspended Swami Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 37.2 Suspended Tunic Fashion Apparels LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Tunic Fashion Apparels Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 30 Suspended Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 30 Suspended Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND BB 10 Suspended Ved Sassomaccanicca (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 25.5 Suspended Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B- Assigned Vivaana Designers Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B- 84 Assigned Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 60 Withdrawn Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 22.5 Withdrawn Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 13.05 Withdrawn Wyan Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND WD 19.45 Withdrawn Xpro India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Xpro India Ltd CP IND WD 100 Withdrawn Xpro India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 338.5 Withdrawn Xpro India Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 338.5 Withdrawn Xpro India Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 284.7 Withdrawn Xpro India Ltd TL IND WD 635 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.