Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund/NFB WC Limit IND A4 100 Suspended J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd CP IND A1+ 600 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A1+ 800 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A1+ 144 Affirmed Knnd Associates Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A3 90 Assigned Morning Staar Apparel NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 100 Suspended Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdNFB WC Limit IND A4+ 70 Suspended Orix Leasing & Financial ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Affirmed Services India Ltd Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 100 Suspended Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4 80 Suspended San Marine Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 120 Assigned Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 15 Suspended Sungro Seeds Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aravali Infrapower Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Aravali Infrapower Ltd Bk Loan IND D 4228 Suspended Aravali Infrapower Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2533 Suspended Aravali Infrapower Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 2533 Suspended Aravali Infrapower Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 3934 Suspended Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 110 Suspended Baby Engineering Pvt Ltd TL IND D 30.2 Suspended Crystal Clothing Company LT Issuer Rating IND D Suspended Crystal Clothing Company Fund Based WC Limit IND D 70 Suspended Crystal Clothing Company TL IND D 1 Suspended J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND A+ 800 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 1099 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL IND A+ 500 Affirmed Knnd Associates Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Knnd Associates Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BBB- 50 Assigned Modest And Parsons LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended International Pvt Ltd Modest And Parsons Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 39.5 Suspended International Pvt Ltd Modest And Parsons Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 31.9 Provisional International Pvt Ltd Modest And Parsons TL IND BB 44.9 Suspended International Pvt Ltd Morning Staar Apparel LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Morning Staar Apparel Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 20 Suspended Morning Staar Apparel NFB WC Limit IND BB 100 Suspended Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdLT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdFund Based WC Limit IND BB- 565 Suspended Network Clothing Company Pvt LtdTL IND BB- 7.2 Suspended Orix Leasing & Financial LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Affirmed Services India Ltd Orix Leasing & Financial Bk Loan IND AAA 7700 Affirmed Services India Ltd Orix Leasing & Financial NCD IND AAA 1200 Affirmed Services India Ltd Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Suspended Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 100 Suspended Rajasthan Liquors Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL IND BB 600 Suspended San Marine Exports LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned San Marine Exports Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 120 Assigned San Marine Exports TL IND B+ 5.5 Assigned Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 150 Suspended Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 89.8 Suspended Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Shakumbari Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 200 Withdrawn Sungro Seeds Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Suspended Sungro Seeds Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB 85 Suspended Sungro Seeds Ltd TL IND BB 33.7 Suspended Vishnu Chemicals Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn Vishnu Chemicals Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 993.5 Withdrawn Vishnu Chemicals Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 800 Withdrawn Vishnu Chemicals Ltd TL IND WD 333.2 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.