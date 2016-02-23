Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 22.5 Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 16.2 Suspended
National Bank For Agriculture ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND A1+ 500000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND A1+ 10000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND A1+ 200000 Assigned
And Rural Development
Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Suspended
Vadalia Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned
Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 85 Assigned
Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 85 Assigned
Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 100 Assigned
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 25 Suspended
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 62.5 Suspended
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd TL IND BB- 5.49 Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 35 Suspended
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 53.5 Suspended
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 800 Withdrawn
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 956 Withdrawn
M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd TL IND WD 50 Withdrawn
National Bank For Agriculture LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 50000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 476664 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 49800 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 227 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 15.8 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 50000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 250000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 100000 Assigned
And Rural Development
National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 987000 Assigned
And Rural Development
Neelgiri Electricals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended
Neelgiri Electricals TL IND BBB- 60 Suspended
Omar International LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended
Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Suspended
Omar International TL IND B 148 Suspended
Vadalia Foods LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned
Vadalia Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned
Vadalia Foods TL IND B+ 43.84 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
