Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cadchem Laboratories Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 22.5 Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd NFB WC Limit IND A4+ 16.2 Suspended National Bank For Agriculture ST Issuer Rating IND A1+ Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 20000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND A1+ 500000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND A1+ 10000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND A1+ 200000 Assigned And Rural Development Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 50 Suspended Vadalia Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Assigned Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 85 Assigned Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND D 85 Assigned Brijbasi Hi-Tech Udyog Ltd NFB WC Limit IND D 100 Assigned Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 25 Suspended Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 62.5 Suspended Cadchem Laboratories Ltd TL IND BB- 5.49 Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND BB- 35 Suspended Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 53.5 Suspended M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND WD Withdrawn M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd Fund Based WC Limit IND WD 800 Withdrawn M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd NFB WC Limit IND WD 956 Withdrawn M V Omni Projects (I) Ltd TL IND WD 50 Withdrawn National Bank For Agriculture LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 50000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 476664 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 49800 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 227 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Bond IND AAA 15.8 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 50000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 250000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 100000 Assigned And Rural Development National Bank For Agriculture Other IND AAA 987000 Assigned And Rural Development Neelgiri Electricals LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Suspended Neelgiri Electricals TL IND BBB- 60 Suspended Omar International LT Issuer Rating IND B Suspended Omar International Fund Based WC Limit IND B 50 Suspended Omar International TL IND B 148 Suspended Vadalia Foods LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Vadalia Foods Fund Based WC Limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Vadalia Foods TL IND B+ 43.84 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)