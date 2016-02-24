Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A4+ 33770 Withdrawn (suspended) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Short-TL IND A4+ 10000 Withdrawn (suspended) Frost & Sullivan India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A2 95 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR75m) Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 50 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 Girraj Ji Stone Crushers Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 58.7 Assigned Ltd Gravita India Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A2 280 Withdrawn (suspended) Rajendra Kumar Kalal Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 95 Affirmed Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 608.9 Assigned Vinay Wires & Poly Products Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND B+ Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND B+ 2.45 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND B+ Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt FBL IND B+ 88.5 Migrated from Ltd (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Arise India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB+ Arise India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 3150 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB+ / IND IND A2 (suspended) IND A2 Arise India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ 100 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BBB+ / IND A2 (suspended) IND A2 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn (suspended) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB 220000 Withdrawn (suspended) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 36670 Withdrawn (suspended) Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Upgraded from IND BB- Delta Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 70 Upgraded from IND BB- Doaba Khalsa Trust TL facility IND D 336 Assigned Frost & Sullivan India Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB Upgraded from IND BBB- Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Ge Godavari Engineering Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 106 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Geo Connect Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Girraj Ji Stone Crushers Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Assigned Ltd Girraj Ji Stone Crushers Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+/ 13.7 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Gravita India Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn (suspended) Gravita India Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB+ 220 Withdrawn (suspended) Gravita India Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 300 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A2 (suspended) Hindustan Cleanenergy Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Assigned Hindustan Cleanenergy Ltd NCDs Provisional 8500 Assigned IND BBB- Hotel Vakratunda TL IND B 62.5 Assigned Ishan International FB limits IND B+/ 347.5 Affirmed (increased from INR300.00m) IND A4 K.B.N. Jewellery LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B K.B.N. Jewellery FB limits IND B 80 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 60 Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ M/S Rajinder & Co LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Migrated from (suspended) IND B+ M/S Rajinder & Co FB limits IND B+ 50 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) M/S Rajinder & Co Non-FB limits IND B+ 150 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B+ / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Model Exims LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Model Exims FB limits IND BB- 135 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Pioneer Steels LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn (suspended) Pioneer Steels TL IND B+ 11.7 Withdrawn (suspended) Pioneer Steels FB WC limit IND B+ 200 Withdrawn (suspended)/ IND A4 (suspended) Railone Projects Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Railone Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 195 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Railone Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB- 575 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB- / IND IND A4+ A4+ (suspended) Rajendra Kumar Kalal LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Rajendra Kumar Kalal FB WC limits IND BB 25 Affirmed Rajendra Kumar Kalal proposed FB WC limits IND BB 25 Affirmed Provisional Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1720 Assigned Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd FBL IND BBB+ 150 Assigned Shankar Flour Mill LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Shankar Flour Mill FBL IND B- 36 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Shankar Flour Mill Long-TL IND B- 14 Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Syndicate Bank Additional Tier 1 Bonds IND AA 18000 Assigned Vinay Wires & Poly Products Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB Affirmed Ltd Vinay Wires & Poly Products Pvt FB WC limits IND BB/ 100 Affirmed Ltd IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)