Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd CP issuance IND A1+ 15000 Assigned Indus Projects Ltd NFB WC facility IND A4+ 650 Assigned Navin Automobiles Non-FB limits IND A4 20 Suspended Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 30.2 Assigned Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A4 15 Suspended Ltd Rr Kabel Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 300 Assigned S K Plastic Engineerings Non-FB limits IND A4+ 0.27 Suspended Adani Transmission Ltd LT debt IND AA+ 31500 Assigned (reduced from INR60bn) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Transmission Ltd Senior TL IND AA+ 18500 Assigned Adani Transmission Ltd NCD IND AA+ 10000 Assigned Brar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. FBL IND BB- 60 Suspended Brar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL IND BB- 32 Suspended Indus Projects Ltd FB WC facility IND BB 250 Assigned Indus Projects Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / 25 Suspended IND A4 Indus Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB / 250 Suspended IND A4 Kamal International FB WC limits IND B+ / 90.3 Suspended IND A4 Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB- / 150 Assigned IND A4+ M C Knitting Mills FB limits IND D 90 Suspended M C Knitting Mills Long-TL IND D 12.5 Suspended Navin Automobiles FB limits IND B 50 Suspended Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ 35 Assigned Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 75 Assigned Ra Parikh Jewellers FB limits IND BB- 60 Suspended Ra Parikh Jewellers FBL IND BB- 60 Suspended Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. FB limits IND B- 40 Suspended Ltd Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. Long-TL IND B- 40.26 Suspended Ltd Rr Kabel Ltd FB WC limits IND A- 2880 Assigned Rr Kabel Ltd Long-TL IND A- 341.5 Assigned Rr Kabel Ltd External commercial IND A- 212 Assigned borrowings Rr Kabel Ltd FB limits IND A- 367.5 Assigned S K Plastic Engineerings FBL IND BB- 40 Suspended S K Plastic Engineerings Long-TL IND BB- 45 Suspended Shiva Veener (I) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ / 60 Suspended IND A4 T Bhimjyani Realty Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 1800 Assigned Veda Biofuel Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 773 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)