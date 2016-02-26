Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.N. Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Affirmed Il&Fs Education & Technology Series A NCDs IND A1+ (SO) 466 Withdrawn Services Ltd National Peroxide Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 210 Affirmed (increased from INR205.5m) Sara Suole Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A3 80 Migrated from (suspended) IND A3 Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional 400 Withdrawn limits IND A3 Sunteck Realty Ltd Overdraft facility/ IND A1+ 220 Assigned Short-TL* *Includes a bank guarantee and a letter of credit totalling INR100m Uni Sourcce Treend India FB Fac IND A4+ 170 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd non FBL IND A4+ 19.5 Upgraded from IND A4 Yogaa And Co. non-FB limit IND A4 100 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL1 IND BB+ 7.2 migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL 2 IND BB+ 11.7 migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 170 migrated from Ltd (suspended) / IND BB+ / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ migrated from Ltd (suspended) IND BB+ Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 96 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Anuradha Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ B.N. Industries LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Affirmed B.N. Industries FB WC limits IND B+/ 65 Affirmed IND A4 Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A-(suspended) Migrated from IND A- Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd term-loan Fac Provisional 500 Withdrawn IND A- Caesar Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional 212.6 Assigned IND A- (SO) Caesar Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 16.9 Assigned IND BB- (SO) Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND B 250 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Duke Sponge & Iron Pvt. Ltd non-FB limits IND B 50 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Il&Fs Education & Technology Series B NCDs IND AA-(SO) 1526 Affirmed Services Ltd (reduced from INR1548.0m) Il&Fs Education & Technology Series C NCDs IND AA- (SO) 1986 Affirmed Services Ltd Il&Fs Education & Technology 5.5-year, fixed-rate IND A+ 4000 Affirmed Services Ltd and fully amortising NCDs Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND BB 80 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 29.4 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND BB / IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Kbn Gold & Diamond Jewellery LT Issuer Rating IND B- Migrated from (suspended) IND B- Kbn Gold & Diamond Jewellery FB WC limits IND B- 98 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND B-/IND A4 A4 (suspended) Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd CC limit (FB limits) IND BBB- 250 Migrated from IND BBB- / IND A3 National Peroxide Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Affirmed National Peroxide Ltd Fund based WC limits IND A / 166 Affirmed (increased from INR16m) IND A1 Om Prakash Satish Kumar LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Om Prakash Satish Kumar FB limits IND B 20 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Om Prakash Satish Kumar non-FB limits IND B 180 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Ops International LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B- Ops International FB limits IND B 20 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND B/IND A4 A4 (suspended) Ops International non-FB limits IND B 140 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND B/IND A4 A4 (suspended) P.K. Jewellery House FB limits IND B 100 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Platinum Trust March 2015 - second loss credit IND AA- (SO) 100.8 Affirmed Tranche I facility Platinum Trust March 2015 - Series A PTC IND AAA (SO) 1847.6 Affirmed Tranche I Sai Construction & Builders LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Sai Construction & Builders FB optionally IND B 100 Migrated from convertible debenture (suspended)/ IND IND B / IND A4 limits A4 (suspended) Sai Construction & Builders FB limits IND B 95 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND IND B / IND A4 A4 (suspended) Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 213.9 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Sara Suole Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 1500 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BBB- / IND IND A3(suspended) A3 Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 46.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND BBB- Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional 150 Withdrawn IND BBB- Shirpur Power Pvt Ltd rupee TL IND BBB- 15140 Affirmed (increased from INR13.22bn) Shree Hari Om Foods LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Migrated from IND B Shree Hari Om Foods TL IND B (suspen6 Migrated from IND B Shree Hari Om Foods FB WC limits IND B 120 Migrated from (suspended) / IND B / IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) Sunteck Realty Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd long-TL IND A+ 1250 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs IND A+ 550 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd Proposed NCDs IND A+ 450 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 350 Assigned Troy Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTC Provisional 357.5 Assigned IND A- (SO) Troy Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 24.1 Assigned IND BB- (SO) Uni Sourcce Treend India LT Issuer Rating IND BB+ Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Uni Sourcce Treend India Long-TL IND BB+ 46.08 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB+ Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 30 Migrated from (suspended) IND BB- Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 30 Migrated from (suspended) / IND BB- / IND IND A4+ (suspended) A4+ Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND B (suspended) Upgraded from IND B Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 200 Upgraded from (suspended) IND B Vindhya Cereals Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 68.34 Upgraded from (suspended) IND B Vishrambhai Gorasia FB WC limits IND B+ / 50 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd IND A4 Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Upgraded from IND B+ Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 50 Upgraded from IND B+ Vmd Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 106.5 Upgraded from IND B+ Yogaa And Co. LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Upgraded from IND B- Yogaa And Co. FB limit IND B+ 50 Upgraded from IND B- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.