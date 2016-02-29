Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Innoven Capital India CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bramhacorp Hotel FB limits IND B+ 450 Suspended Bramhacorp Hotel TL IND B+ 1450 Suspended Deltronix India FB limits IND D 246 Suspended Deltronix India Non-FB limits IND D 100 Suspended Deltronix India Long-TL IND D 439.4 Suspended India Standard Loan Trust - XXIIPTC Provisional I637.2 Outlook Stable AAA India Standard Loan Trust - XXIIPTC Provisional I358.4 Outlook Stable AAA India Standard Loan Trust - XXIISecond loss credit Provisional I67.2 Outlook Stable facility BBB Innoven Capital India Bk loans IND AA- 2500 Outlook Stable Om Biomedic Long-TL IND D 36 Suspended Om Biomedic FB WC limit IND D 150 Suspended Om Biomedic Non-FB limits IND D 75 Suspended R.K Natural Fibre LT Issuer Rating IND B/IND A4 68 Assigned Radha Smelters TL limit IND BB 17.2 Reassigned Radha Smelters FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4 10 Reassigned Sanjay Industrial Steels FB limits IND B+ 80 Suspended Sansar Trust Second loss credit Provisional 71.2 Outlook Stable facility A- Sansar Trust PTC Provisional 1238.4 Outlook Stable AAA Sowbhagya Ispat Long-TL IND D 49.4 Suspended Sowbhagya Ispat FB WC limits IND D 150 Suspended Srinivasa Agro FB WC facility IND BB-/IND A180 Assigned Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL IND D 2475 Downgraded from IND B+ Supreme Suyog Funicular RopewaysLT senior project Bk IND D 500 Downgraded loan from IND B+ Tirupati Agencies FB limits IND D 800 Suspended Tirupati Agencies ST IND D 6 Suspended Uem India FB limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 350 Withdrawn Uem India Non-FB limits IND BBB/ IND A3+ 2400 Withdrawn Uem India FB WC facility IND BBB+/ IND A2 100 Assigned Uem India FB WC facility IND BBB+/ IND A2 750 Assigned Wind Energy (Karnataka) TL IND BBB+ 2391.4 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)