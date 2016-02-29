Feb 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Innoven Capital India CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bramhacorp Hotel FB limits IND B+ 450 Suspended
Bramhacorp Hotel TL IND B+ 1450 Suspended
Deltronix India FB limits IND D 246 Suspended
Deltronix India Non-FB limits IND D 100 Suspended
Deltronix India Long-TL IND D 439.4 Suspended
India Standard Loan Trust - XXIIPTC Provisional I637.2 Outlook Stable
AAA
India Standard Loan Trust - XXIIPTC Provisional I358.4 Outlook Stable
AAA
India Standard Loan Trust - XXIISecond loss credit Provisional I67.2 Outlook Stable
facility BBB
Innoven Capital India Bk loans IND AA- 2500 Outlook Stable
Om Biomedic Long-TL IND D 36 Suspended
Om Biomedic FB WC limit IND D 150 Suspended
Om Biomedic Non-FB limits IND D 75 Suspended
R.K Natural Fibre LT Issuer Rating IND B/IND A4 68 Assigned
Radha Smelters TL limit IND BB 17.2 Reassigned
Radha Smelters FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4 10 Reassigned
Sanjay Industrial Steels FB limits IND B+ 80 Suspended
Sansar Trust Second loss credit Provisional 71.2 Outlook Stable
facility A-
Sansar Trust PTC Provisional 1238.4 Outlook Stable
AAA
Sowbhagya Ispat Long-TL IND D 49.4 Suspended
Sowbhagya Ispat FB WC limits IND D 150 Suspended
Srinivasa Agro FB WC facility IND BB-/IND A180 Assigned
Supreme Best Value Kolhapur TL IND D 2475 Downgraded
from IND B+
Supreme Suyog Funicular RopewaysLT senior project Bk IND D 500 Downgraded
loan from IND B+
Tirupati Agencies FB limits IND D 800 Suspended
Tirupati Agencies ST IND D 6 Suspended
Uem India FB limits IND BBB/
IND A3+ 350 Withdrawn
Uem India Non-FB limits IND BBB/
IND A3+ 2400 Withdrawn
Uem India FB WC facility IND BBB+/
IND A2 100 Assigned
Uem India FB WC facility IND BBB+/
IND A2 750 Assigned
Wind Energy (Karnataka) TL IND BBB+ 2391.4 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)