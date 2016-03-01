Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antelec Non-FBL IND A3 130 Affirmed Blend Colours Non-FB IND A3 145 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC facility IND A 800 Upgraded from IND A- Cooper Corporation Non-fund limits IND A1 200 Assigned H.L. Passey Engineering FB limits IND A4+ 35 Suspended Incom Cables Non-FB IND A4+ 425 Assigned M P Agarwala WC Fac IND A4+ 110 Assigned Smitabh Intercon Nn-FBL IND A4 30 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2 Assigned Team Computer Non-FB IND A3 45 Migrated from IND A3 Padmey Impex Non-FB IND D 80 Downgraded from IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinaash Agrofood Industries FB WC limits IND B+ 30 Assigned Abhinaash Agrofood Industries TL IND B+ 38.75 Outlook Stable Antelec FB limits IND BBB- 5.5 Affirmed Aryan Mining LT Issuer Rating IND B- 1262.6 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Balaji Action Buildwell Long-TL IND A- 465 Withdrawn Blend Colours Long-TL IND BBB- 315 Assigned Brahmani River Pellets NCDs IND B- 1262.6 Assigned Brahmani River Pellets Long-TL IND D 5350 Downgraded from IND BBB- Cooper Corporation Long-TL IND A+ 1450 Assigned Cooper Corporation CC Fac IND A+ 1200 Assigned Incom Cables FB limits IND BB+ 425 Assigned Incom Cables Long-TL IND BB+ 60.6 Assigned Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 10700 Affirmed Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 16000 Affirmed Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 12950 Withdrawn Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 17000 Affirmed M P Agarwala FB WC Fac IND BB-/IND A70 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust Series A1 PTC IND AA 40 Outlook Stable Mfl Securitisation Trust Series A2 PTC IND AA 66.1 Outlook Stable Mfl Securitisation Trust Liquidity facility IND AAA 14 Assigned Padmey Impex FB limits IND D 100 Downgraded from IND B+ S.P.P Food Products TL limits IND BB+ 46.6 Suspended S.P.P Food Products FB limits IND BB+ 100 Suspended S.P.P Food Products Non-FB limits IND BB+ 35 Suspended Saikrupa Fibres FB WC limit IND B- 90 Suspended Saikrupa Fibres TL IND B- 40 Suspended Smitabh Intercon FB limit IND B- 20 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Swadeshi Textiles FB WC limits Provisional 40 Assigned BB- Swastik Cement Products FB limits IND BB 54.5 Suspended Team Computer FB limits IND BBB- 185 Assigned Ushdev Engitech TL IND BBB- 895.2 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)