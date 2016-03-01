Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Antelec Non-FBL IND A3 130 Affirmed
Blend Colours Non-FB IND A3 145 Assigned
Balaji Action Buildwell FB WC facility IND A 800 Upgraded from
IND A-
Cooper Corporation Non-fund limits IND A1 200 Assigned
H.L. Passey Engineering FB limits IND A4+ 35 Suspended
Incom Cables Non-FB IND A4+ 425 Assigned
M P Agarwala WC Fac IND A4+ 110 Assigned
Smitabh Intercon Nn-FBL IND A4 30 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2 Assigned
Team Computer Non-FB IND A3 45 Migrated from
IND A3
Padmey Impex Non-FB IND D 80 Downgraded
from IND A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhinaash Agrofood Industries FB WC limits IND B+ 30 Assigned
Abhinaash Agrofood Industries TL IND B+ 38.75 Outlook Stable
Antelec FB limits IND BBB- 5.5 Affirmed
Aryan Mining LT Issuer Rating IND B- 1262.6 Downgraded
from IND BBB+
Balaji Action Buildwell Long-TL IND A- 465 Withdrawn
Blend Colours Long-TL IND BBB- 315 Assigned
Brahmani River Pellets NCDs IND B- 1262.6 Assigned
Brahmani River Pellets Long-TL IND D 5350 Downgraded
from IND BBB-
Cooper Corporation Long-TL IND A+ 1450 Assigned
Cooper Corporation CC Fac IND A+ 1200 Assigned
Incom Cables FB limits IND BB+ 425 Assigned
Incom Cables Long-TL IND BB+ 60.6 Assigned
Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 10700 Affirmed
Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 16000 Affirmed
Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 12950 Withdrawn
Indian Oil Corp NCDs IND AAA 17000 Affirmed
M P Agarwala FB WC Fac IND BB-/IND A70 Assigned
Mfl Securitisation Trust Series A1 PTC IND AA 40 Outlook Stable
Mfl Securitisation Trust Series A2 PTC IND AA 66.1 Outlook Stable
Mfl Securitisation Trust Liquidity facility IND AAA 14 Assigned
Padmey Impex FB limits IND D 100 Downgraded
from IND B+
S.P.P Food Products TL limits IND BB+ 46.6 Suspended
S.P.P Food Products FB limits IND BB+ 100 Suspended
S.P.P Food Products Non-FB limits IND BB+ 35 Suspended
Saikrupa Fibres FB WC limit IND B- 90 Suspended
Saikrupa Fibres TL IND B- 40 Suspended
Smitabh Intercon FB limit IND B- 20 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles FB WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned
Swadeshi Textiles FB WC limits Provisional 40 Assigned
BB-
Swastik Cement Products FB limits IND BB 54.5 Suspended
Team Computer FB limits IND BBB- 185 Assigned
Ushdev Engitech TL IND BBB- 895.2 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.
